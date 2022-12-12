NHDOT Tells Town Route 302 Bypass Project Officially Dead

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation has confirmed a suspicion among several local residents — the proposed Route 302 bypass around Lisbon, Landaff, and Bath is dead.
That’s according to a recent letter sent to the town of Lisbon after several years of inquiries by Lisbon Board of Selectman Chairman Scott Champagne.
An inquiry to DOT earlier this year resulted in a formal DOT letter received by the town a few days ago.
“This is the first time we’ve seen anything like that,” Champagne said on Friday. “To me, it’s the process that officially ends that. It’s really just saying that the project has definitely been shelved … And it’s been taken off any 10-year or 20-year plan and no other money has been put in for it.”
The hope now is that DOT will sell the half dozen properties it bought for the project in Lisbon — all of which are tax-exempt — so that the town can put those parcels back on the tax maps so they begin generating property tax revenue for a community that currently has one of the highest tax rates in New Hampshire, he said.
The bypass would have come off Route 302 before downtown and gone up behind the cemetery off of Jockey Hill Road and pop down around what is known as Kate’s Corner just beyond the Landaff-Bath town line and go back onto the existing 302, said Champagne.
“It was an idea that was presented well over 20 years ago,” he said. “They talked about it for years, but most of the townspeople I knew were not for it. They thought it was a waste of money.
While it would have straightened a segment of Route 302 that is curvy, the new route would have also bypassed downtown Lisbon and its businesses.
“It’s not like we have a ton of business on Main Street, but it would be a lot less,” said Champagne.
Then advancing its bypass plan, the state began purchasing properties in Lisbon, including around the junction of Savageville Road and Hodge Hill Road, and including a parcel with a house, which Champagne said has now been vacant for about 15 years.
Since the time he became a selectman several years ago, Champagne inquired about the status of the project, including writing the governor’s office, which referred him to the DOT.
Even before the formal letter, he said he was told by DOT that it wouldn’t happen because there was quite a bit of opposition and it involved a lot of money.
“It was senseless to have,” he said. “Yes, it would make 302 maybe a little less curvy in some areas, but it really wasn’t going to amount to a whole lot for the amount of money it was going to cost.”
Champagne asked DOT several times when it would be putting the properties up for sale.
“It’s not like we’re getting anything from the state of New Hampshire for those properties,” he said. “At least before, we were collecting taxes on those properties, and one had a house on it.”
Likely, the DOT, similar to a town, would have to go through an auction or sealed bid process to dispose of the properties, said Champagne.
DOT representatives did say that it will be a lengthy process to reach the point where they will sell the properties.
Champagne said if another few years go by, he will contact DOT again about getting the properties back on the town tax rolls.
“We have one of the highest tax rates in New Hampshire,” he said. “It’s not going to make it a miracle and we’re not going to drop to the middle of the pack, but at least we as selectmen should keep looking into it and seeing if we can get it done … It’s better than nothing because right now we’re getting nothing for them because the state of New Hampshire is exempt on all of their properties.”
It was during the Board of Selectmen’s Dec. 5 meeting that Champagne first spoke of the DOT letter to formally dissolve the bypass project.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.