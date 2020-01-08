Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Arrangements have been made by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation to present and discuss, as a part of the regularly scheduled Coos County Delegation Meeting, a project to improve a segment of NH Route 16 by providing a sustainable roadway that maintains the connectivity of the corridor, minimizes long-term maintenance and risk resulting from the proximity of the Androscoggin River, and preserves the scenic quality of the surrounding area. This project begins just north of the Dummer-Cambridge town line and extends north approximately 1.3 miles.
The meeting will be part of the Coos County Delegation Meeting held on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. at the North Country Resource Center, 629 Main St. in Lancaster, N.H.
