CONCORD, NH — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will hold a combined public officials/public informational meeting to discuss the bridge replacement on Route 2 over the Priscilla Brook, and a culvert replacement on Route 2 over an unnamed brook in Jefferson.
The meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 19 at 7 p.m., both in-person, as part of a regularly-scheduled Jefferson Select Board meeting, and remotely via a Jefferson selectmen’s meeting Zoom link. The in-person meeting will be held at the old Jefferson Elementary School, 178 Meadows Rd.
Anticipated traffic control will maintain one lane of traffic in each direction during all phases of construction, with work completed in two phases. Duration of work, says the DOT, will be approximately eight months.
To attend the Zoom Meeting from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or an Android device, go to the Jefferson Town website: https://www.jeffersonnh.org/. The information/links to join the Zoom Meeting will be provided on the home page.
