NHDOT Warns Those Enjoying Winter Recreation About Leaving Vehicles On The Side Of The Road

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) warns those who are planning to explore and enjoy the NH backcountry this winter to be careful when and where they park their vehicles. Drivers are cautioned about leaving vehicles parked along the roadway. Anyone leaving a vehicle unattended on the side of the road runs the risk of breaking the law and having their vehicle towed away by law enforcement.
Backcountry users are encouraged to park in clearly marked and designated parking areas, typically found at the summit of mountain passes and at some trail heads. However, a number of parking areas available during the spring, summer and fall are not plowed for winter use. Additionally, those that are plowed, particularly those maintained by NHDOT, are not plowed during storms. These lots may have a single lane plowed if the lot is used as a plow route turnaround or used as a plow driver rest stop, but, for the most part these lots are plowed as part of storm cleanup during regular work hours, Monday thru Friday.
Here you'll find our latest collection of Caledonian-Record reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from the beginning of April. Our January, February and March stories are here: https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/local/our-coronavirus-coverage/collection_5885178c-692e-11e…
Here you'll find our collection of reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from January, February and March. Our most recent coverage is at https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/recent-coronavirus-coverage/collection_c56580a8-7f7c-11ea-b0cd-732a2e7b3384.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.