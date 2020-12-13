NHDOT Warns Those Enjoying Winter Recreation About Leaving Vehicles On The Side Of The Road

There is no parking at any time along any Interstate highway, including I-93 in Franconia Notch. (File Photo by Paul Hayes)

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) warns those who are planning to explore and enjoy the NH backcountry this winter to be careful when and where they park their vehicles. Drivers are cautioned about leaving vehicles parked along the roadway. Anyone leaving a vehicle unattended on the side of the road runs the risk of breaking the law and having their vehicle towed away by law enforcement.

Backcountry users are encouraged to park in clearly marked and designated parking areas, typically found at the summit of mountain passes and at some trail heads. However, a number of parking areas available during the spring, summer and fall are not plowed for winter use. Additionally, those that are plowed, particularly those maintained by NHDOT, are not plowed during storms. These lots may have a single lane plowed if the lot is used as a plow route turnaround or used as a plow driver rest stop, but, for the most part these lots are plowed as part of storm cleanup during regular work hours, Monday thru Friday.

