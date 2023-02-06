NHMA Advises Local Towns On Statehouse Bills To Track

SUGAR HILL — Members of the New Hampshire Municipal Association, which advocates on behalf of all the state’s 234 towns and cities, gathered in the Sugar Hill Meetinghouse on Thursday to advise local town officials on the bills that they should track as well as some to support or oppose in the 2023 legislative session.
Katherine Heck, NHMA’s government finance advisor, and Natch Greyes, a former Littleton police prosecutor who is NHMA’s government affairs counsel, highlighted a broad swath of bills that could impact towns in terms of state funding aid, contributions to the state retirement system, land use, local control, elections, housing, energy and environment, labor, and property taxes and assessing.
NHMA declares its positions based on what its member communities want and how they want the NHMA to move forward in the legislative session.
With a New Hampshire House of Representatives that is narrowly divided (201 Republicans and 196 Democrats versus 14 Republicans and 10 Democrats in the Senate), Greyes said a unique situation has arisen in the House, very different from every other year and where it will be incredibly difficult for some bills to gain traction.
Every House session will come down to how many members of each party show up, he said.
“It’s very hard in this environment to figure out what’s going to catch fire,” said Heck.
Currently, NHMA is waiting for the governor to deliver his proposed budget by Feb. 15.
The two-year budget will have a lot of state aid and money that will flow down to municipalities, she said.
House Bill 1 is the appropriations bill and House Bill 2 is the trailer bill that includes the policies to make HB 1 work.
Once made final, the state budget goes into effect on July 1.
In the meantime, NHMA is watching 371 bills that have some municipal impact, said Heck.
Several bills propose legalizing recreational marijuana, and the House leadership has a deal in the works to get it through the Senate, said Greyes.
Municipalities are looking for some money to manage the cost of legalization, he said.
Criminal bail reform, a pendulum issue, is another hot topic this year, and some bills are putting forth proposals that would allow defendants to be released if they meet certain conditions as their case pends or held in jail if they pose a greater threat or flight risk.
State Aid
State funding to municipalities comes in many forms, said Heck.
Last year, the state, having a budget surplus, returned a total of $36 million to municipalities for bridge funding, $30 million for Class VI and V roads, and $26.7 million to reduce the local share to the New Hampshire Retirement System.
With 222 bridges still red-listed, communities still need to ask the state to budget the money, through which the state pays 80 percent of a replacement and towns 20 percent, money that is vital because local budgets can’t foot the whole cost, said Heck.
Bridge and road dollars from the state are critical, especially at a time when everyone’s costs are rising, said Heck.
“These are tax dollars not raised from local communities,” she said.
Owing to a new formula for the state meals and rooms tax, a healthy $121 million was returned to communities, she said.
Going forward, there is no structure proposed to change the meals and rooms tax and the tax is expected to generate more money for local communities, said Heck.
When the NHRS for state, county and municipal employees and firefighters, police officers and teachers was created, the intent was to have the state contribute 35 percent.
Through the years, that was reduced to zero contribution from the state, but new bills (House Bill 50 and Senate Bill 114) are in the works to have the state kick in 7.5 percent, which it did in 2022, for police, firefighters and teachers in the NHRS.
“It did make a difference and it does help,” said Heck. “We’re just hoping that partnership continues because it does alleviate a lot of the cost.”
In all, there are 17 bills related to retirement.
“You would budget 92 percent of your retirement costs and the state would pay 7.5 percent directly to the NHRS,” said Heck. “These are positive bills.”
HB 555 would appropriate general fund surplus toward the retirement system’s unfunded accrued liability.
Currently, up to 80 percent of what is paid is because of the unfunded liability.
“Last year was the first year we’ve seen where we were not just paying interest anymore, we are actually starting to pay principal,” said Heck. “Any time we can pay down our debt faster, we will see our rates go down.”
Thirty cents on every dollar for police, for instance, would be 6 cents once the debt is paid down, she said.
State aid directly impacts local taxes, said Heck.
HB 311 and SB 230 seek to make appropriations to the Department of Environmental Services for eligible wastewater projects. The state pays 20 to 30 percent.
“This program is essential because an upgrade to water and sewer is about $20 million to $40 million, a mile of pipe is $1.2 million to $1.4 million,” she said. “Small towns cannot do this without partnerships … This will ensure the projects approved by DES will get the funding.”
The state currently has a budget surplus of $207 million that will come back to municipalities, said Heck.
Going forward, though, NHMA representatives said state funding could be made more difficult by an infusion of federal dollars in the last few years that will shortly be drying up.
Local Control
SB 82 seeks to establish a committee to study property tax exemptions for charitable organizations and come up with a better definition of “charitable” to allow towns to better determine if an organization does enough in the community to qualify, said Greyes.
NHMA is opposing HB 51, which would require towns and school districts to use warrant articles for lobbying agents, which is this year’s attempt at killing lobbying by public entity groups, said Heck.
There’s a concern that the warrant would be hundreds of pages long, she said.
HB 63, relative to religious use of land and structures, has been recommended as inexpedient to legislate, which Greyes said is for good for towns, which would otherwise enter a complex area if they had to determine who would qualify.
HB 347 seeks to establish a superior court land use review docket.
HB 236 would declare that a condominium conversion not be considered a subdivision for purposes of regulating waste disposal systems by the state under municipal ordinances.
The bill essentially allows people to step off of public sewer systems and it recognizes that public sewer infrastructure is expensive for communities, said Greyes.
HB 93 would allow towns to reduce speed limits seasonally on municipal roads.
Housing
For housing, which Natch called an evolving issue aimed at reversing New Hampshire’s housing shortage, SB 145 would allow municipalities to get a “housing champion” designation and qualify for the state housing infrastructure and municipal grant and loan program if they voluntarily make local zoning changes to encourage more workforce housing and higher densities in their community.
The bill recognizes that water and sewer infrastructure is expensive for towns, said Greyes.
NHMA members are looking to avoid statewide housing mandates, such as putting in a specific density or housing unit number, said Heck, who added that towns want to partner with the state but don’t want to be told exactly what to do because every community is unique.
HB 44 seeks to require that local legislative bodies permit certain single-family lots in residential districts to be used for up to four residential units.
Other Bills
Problematic is House Bill 647, which seeks to establish a cause for action against a government for violations against individual rights because it would result in taxpayers raising a lot more money for legal cases brought against towns, including for such things as someone running over a pothole and incurring damage to their car, said Greyes.
“We’re concerned about the cumulative costs,” he said.
NHMA supports SB 262, which is enabling legislation that would allow towns to collect an occupancy fee from operators of local room rentals of up to $2 per person per night, said Heck.
“This would be a local revenue stream for municipalities that choose to do it,” she said.
The money is not a tax but a fee, and would go into a community’s capital reserve fund for costs associated with travel and tourism, such as fire or police department costs in high-tourism areas, said Heck.
NMHA opposes HB 313, which seeks to make default budgets lower than the proposed budget on the official ballot for SB2 towns.
The reason is that a town’s particular circumstances might necessitate that a default budget, which freezes the previous year’s budget in time and is not an accurate representation of what’s happening at the moment, be higher than the proposed budget, which is the accurate budget, said Heck.
Focusing on grocery stores and restaurants, HB 300 seeks to prohibit the disposal of certain food waste to incentivize composting and keep food out of landfills, but at the moment it might be unrealistic because there is currently no composting market in place in New Hampshire, said Greyes.
HB 257 is a problematic bill, especially in the north, because it would alleviate the telephone carrier of the last resort of their obligations if it is determined that broadband or wireless serves at least 95 percent in a census block, said Heck.
But census block data currently isn’t accurate and if just one person is served it is deemed that the entire block is served, which would not be the case, she said.
“It’s really closer to 60 percent in rural areas,” said Heck. “That would be a lot of residents without phone, internet, or cell phone service.”
NHMA supports SB 222, which defines broadband for the purpose of bonding and would add the word “under-served” along with unserved to allow the middle mile of broadband to be bonded.
“This will allow more flexibility and more money,” said Heck. “There are public-private partnerships and a lot of federal dollars out there. This will really be helpful.”
HB 232 would adopt federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration standards for public employees in New Hampshire. Currently in the state, OHSA only covers private employers.
House bills 98, 99, and 569 would mandate property tax relief for low- to moderate-income homeowners, which could become costly for municipalities, said Heck.
It’s important that towns know there is already a property tax relief program through the state for low- and moderate-income homeowners, who can get a refund on their statewide education tax, she said.
HB 403 is relative to the authority of selectmen to abate taxes for a good cause and it seeks to replace “good cause” with something more specific, but NHMA doesn’t yet know exactly what that will be, said Greyes.
To incentivize younger working-age people to move to towns to help revitalize local economies, HB 294, sponsored by state Rep. Matt Simon, R-Littleton, would enable municipalities to adopt a voluntary child tax credit.
“We think you should support this one,” said state Rep. David Rochefort, R-Littleton, a co-sponsor, along with state Rep. Linda Massimilla, D-Littleton. “It’s bipartisan.”
SB 211 would enable municipalities to voluntarily adopt a property tax credit for child daycare agencies.
“We can support those industries that are critical to our workforce,” said Heck. “This bill would allow for-profit daycares to also get a credit … Childcare is a very important topic statewide.”
Those attending the legislative update in Sugar Hill included Rochefort and Massimilla, state Sen. Carrie Gendreau, R-Littleton, Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason, and Sugar Hill Select Board members Margo Connors and Dick Bielefield.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.