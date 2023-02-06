NHMA Advises Local Towns On Statehouse Bills To Track
Katherine Heck, left, and Natch Greyes, of the New Hampshire Municipal Association, gave a legislative update Thursday in Sugar Hill to advise local town officials on the bills to track in the 2023 legislative session. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

SUGAR HILL — Members of the New Hampshire Municipal Association, which advocates on behalf of all the state’s 234 towns and cities, gathered in the Sugar Hill Meetinghouse on Thursday to advise local town officials on the bills that they should track as well as some to support or oppose in the 2023 legislative session.

Katherine Heck, NHMA’s government finance advisor, and Natch Greyes, a former Littleton police prosecutor who is NHMA’s government affairs counsel, highlighted a broad swath of bills that could impact towns in terms of state funding aid, contributions to the state retirement system, land use, local control, elections, housing, energy and environment, labor, and property taxes and assessing.

