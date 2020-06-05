New Hampshire State Police on Wednesday said the inmate found hanging in a cell at the Coos County House of Corrections in West Stewartstown last week appears to have died by his own hand.
“We did investigate that death and it appears to be a suicide,” said NHSP Troop F Lt. Commander Gary Prince.
Prince said he believes the autopsy has been completed, but toxicology testing could take months for results.
Charles W. Merrow, 43, of Lancaster, who was taken to the House of Corrections on May 26 on charges of breaking into a residence in Whitefield, slashing at the occupant with a knife, and stealing his AR-15 assault rifle before being arrested by New Hampshire State Police, was pronounced dead at 9:02 p.m. May 30, a half hour after being discovered in his cell.
