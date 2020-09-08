NHSP: Dalton Man Arrested For Criminal Threatening After Firing Gun

Clayton Herbert

A Dalton man faces felony charges after New Hampshire State Police said he fired a gun in the direction of a camper that was being occupied by a man staying on his property.

Clayton E. Herbert III, 64, is charged with a Class B felony count each of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.

