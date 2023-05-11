NHSP Director Announces Retirement

Col. Nathan A. Noyes. (Contributed photo)

CONCORD, N.H. – On Thursday, the New Hampshire Department of Safety announced the retirement of Col. Nathan A. Noyes, Director of the Division of State Police, concluding a 21-year career as a state trooper. Noyes’ retirement will take effect on June 16, 2023.

“New Hampshire is ranked the #1 state in the country for public safety thanks to the efforts of our law enforcement, and as head of the New Hampshire State Police, Col. Noyes has consistently prioritized the safety of our communities,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “I thank Col. Noyes for his decades of service to the Granite State and wish him all the best in his retirement!”

