NHSP Director Announces Retirement

CONCORD, N.H. – On Thursday, the New Hampshire Department of Safety announced the retirement of Col. Nathan A. Noyes, Director of the Division of State Police, concluding a 21-year career as a state trooper. Noyes’ retirement will take effect on June 16, 2023.
“New Hampshire is ranked the #1 state in the country for public safety thanks to the efforts of our law enforcement, and as head of the New Hampshire State Police, Col. Noyes has consistently prioritized the safety of our communities,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “I thank Col. Noyes for his decades of service to the Granite State and wish him all the best in his retirement!”
“Throughout his entire career, Col. Noyes has exemplified what it means to be a New Hampshire State Police trooper, upholding the traditions of fairness, professionalism and integrity. As Colonel, he cared deeply about the safety and wellbeing of the men and women under his command,” said Commissioner Robert L. Quinn. “By working collaboratively with all, he has created and strengthened partnerships that are vital to keeping New Hampshire safe. I am thankful for his unwavering commitment to public safety and I wish him and his family the very best.”
Noyes was nominated by Gov. Sununu in March 2020 and confirmed by the Executive Council the following month. Previously, the Colonel held the ranks of Field Area Captain, Troop Commander (Lieutenant), Assistant Troop Commander (Staff Sergeant), Patrol Supervisor (Sergeant), and Trooper. He is a New Hampshire native and attended Kennett High School in North Conway before receiving a bachelor’s degree in political science and sociology at Quinnipiac University and a master’s degree in public administration at the University of New Hampshire. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy Program and has served as a council member at the Police Standards and Training Council, as well as on the boards of various law enforcement organizations.
“My career has been extremely rewarding, and many of the finest people I have ever met have been because of this job,” Col. Noyes wrote in a letter announcing his retirement submitted to Gov. Sununu. “I have been afforded extraordinary opportunities, learned from exceptional leaders and been able to help many in their greatest time of need. I have learned how to be a better person, husband, father and friend … all by those I have worked alongside in this organization. I have witnessed great successes, heroic acts in the face of extreme adversity, silent sacrifices and devastating loss. Most impressively, I have witnessed a resiliency demonstrated by your Troopers that is unmatched in any area of law enforcement around the globe.”
The Department will conduct a full and extensive process of identifying qualified candidates to serve as the next Director of the Division of State Police, including holding stakeholder meetings and receiving input from community leaders.
