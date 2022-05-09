NHSP: Littleton Man In Stolen Car Arrested After High-Speed Chase

A habitual offender from Littleton with a history of driving stolen cars is facing fresh felony charges after state police said he led troopers on a high-speed chase topping 100 mph in southern New Hampshire while driving a stolen vehicle from Vermont.
William J. Blanchard, 32, who was found shirtless, wet and muddied by three police agencies after allegedly abandoning a late-model Jeep and fleeing on foot, faces a Class A felony count of receiving stolen property, Class B felony count of driving after being certified a habitual offender, Class A misdemeanor count of disobeying a police officer, and violation-level offense of reckless driving.
At about 8:20 a.m. on Thursday, New Hampshire State Police Troop D was alerted by Vermont State Police about a 2021 Jeep Cherokee that had been reported stolen and, based on GPS tracking, was now believed to be at the Danbury Country Store in New Hampshire, NHSP Trooper Thomas Sandberg wrote in the affidavit for arrest.
NHSP troopers soon located the Jeep along southbound Interstate 89 in Sutton and activated their blue lights and sirens for a motor vehicle stop.
But Blanchard only accelerated and continued driving southbound, at speeds that reached 107 mph in a zone posted at 65 mph and with Blanchard passing other vehicles in an unsafe manner, said Sandberg.
Blanchard then turned off the interstate and entered northbound Route 103 in Warner, again driving at more than 100 mph and keeping at that speed past numerous residences, he said.
Soon, the Jeep’s GPS was tracked to 19 Runels Loop in Warner, where the troopers who had been in pursuit stopped to find it abandoned, said Sandberg.
On the search, Sandberg took a nearby on-ramp to I-89 and soon saw the suspect.
“At mile marker 16.8, I observed a shirtless white male wearing black shorts jogging toward the highway in the wooded area south of the highway and across a tall field of grass,” he said. “I stopped my cruiser and observed the male look in my direction, then turn around and attempt to jog back into the woods.”
Blanchard was arrested after a short foot pursuit and “had numerous scrapes and dirt and leaf matter on his torso and … his pants and shoes were soaking wet and caked with dirt, indicating [Blanchard] had crossed the Warner River in the wooded area between Runels Loop and our current location,” said Sandberg.
Blanchard was found after NHSP Troop D, assisted by the Warner Police Department and Merrimack County Sheriff’s Department, set up a perimeter in a wooded area to isolate him, NHSP officials said in a press release.
He was located about an hour after the car chase began.
The subsequent foot search also involved a NHSP K-9 unit.
After an arraignment and bail hearing on Monday at Merrimack Superior Court, bail was set by the court at $3,500 cash.
In New Hampshire, a Class A felony carries a maximum New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 7 1/2 to 15 years and a Class B felony carries a maximum of 3 1/2 to 7 years.
Blanchard, who has faced both in the past, is no stranger to the New Hampshire court system.
In September 2010, he was arrested on a Class A felony count of receiving stolen property and sentenced to 12 months in the Rockingham Count House of Corrections, all suspended after serving 160 days in jail and payment of $4,941 in restitution.
Court records show probation violations in that case and an amended sentence in December 2012 that required him to serve 2 to 5 years in New Hampshire State Prison, concurrent with a separate September 2011 Grafton Superior Court case in which he pleaded guilty to a Class B felony count of receiving stolen property involving a stolen vehicle and a required restitution payment of nearly $5,000
The Grafton Superior Court case, too, involved probation violations.
Less than 16 months later, in April 2014, a Rockingham Superior Court judge agreed to a motion by Blanchard to be released to the Phoenix House substance abuse and mental health center, according to court records.
In May 2011, Blanchard was charged with Class B felony counts at Grafton Superior Court for burglarizing several Littleton businesses.
At about the same time, Blanchard and an accomplice were arrested in Billerica, Mass., after leading police on a car chase through several Massachusetts towns.
Massachusetts police said the duo tried to evade officers in a rental car after they were caught in the act of burglarizing a home, all while they had the outstanding burglary warrants out of Littleton.
In September 2011, now back in Littleton, Blanchard was spotted entering his mother’s apartment on Grove Street after exiting a car stolen from Waterford, Vt., said police.
In January 2017, Blanchard was indicted again at Grafton Superior Court on a Class A felony count of theft and Class B felony count of attempted theft involving two businesses in Enfield, as well as a Class B felony count of witness tampering for trying to get a woman to marry him so she wouldn’t have to testify against him in a gas station burglary case.
For the Class A felony count, he pleaded guilty and was given a New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 2 to 6 years, with credit for 216 days time already served.
For the Class B felony count, he was given a prison sentence of 3 to 6 years, all suspended on condition of five years of good behavior.
