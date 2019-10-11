Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
A motor vehicle stop on Wednesday afternoon in Northumberland landed a habitual offender, who police said refused to give them his real name, behind bars and resulted in a big drug bust by New Hampshire State Police.
The suspect arrested, Jason P. Hart, 46, of Berlin, who had an active felony warrant for his arrest for violating the conditions of his parole, gave a false name to NHSP after he was pulled over for a motor vehicle equipment violation on Route 3, but his identity was later confirmed through investigative efforts, NHSP officials said in a statement issued Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.