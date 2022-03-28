NHSP Troop F Will See New Commander After Departure

New Hampshire State Police Troop F, headquartered in Twin Mountain and covering all of Coos and Grafton counties, will soon have a new lieutenant commander after last week’s retirement of Gary Prince, who has joined the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force as its new deputy commander.
Prince, 49, who was appointed Troop F commander in late 2015, retired from the state police on March 22.
“Right now, they don’t have his replacement named just yet,” Tyler Dumont, spokesman for the New Hampshire Department of Safety, said Monday. “That’s still in the works.”
During the March 15 Grafton County Commission meeting, Grafton County Sheriff Jeff Stiegler congratulated Prince and thanked him for his years of service with NHSP.
Hired in March 1999, Prince spent 23 years with the state police.
A resident of Plymouth, he graduated from Plymouth State University with a degree in political science, and served as a police officer for three years for the town of Ashland before joining the state police.
As Troop F commander, he replaced former Lt. Commander Todd Landry, who retired in the summer of 2015.
At Troop F, Prince led three dozen troopers.
On March 23, the New Hampshire Executive Council voted 5-0 to accept the position of deputy commander/criminal investigator for the Attorney General’s Drug Task Force and the job’s accompanying $73,528 annual salary.
“We accepted the position and salary and he goes along with that position,” District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney said Monday. “Obviously, he will be missed up at Troop F. He’s a resident of Plymouth and he had a good feel for the North Country.”
While serving with the NHSP, Prince was a patrol trooper and later detective sergeant and patrol supervisor before being promoted to Troop F commander.
In the year he became Troop F commander, Prince, who could not be reached for comment on Monday, was also assigned to the Attorney General’s Drug Task Force as a team leader.
Specialized training during his career has included undercover operations, leadership development, and drug unit commander.
Kenney said Prince comes to the state’s drug task force with a solid background.
“For about nine months in 2015, he was assigned to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force as a team leader, and he’s received a variety of specialized training during his police career,” said Kenney. “He’s part of the North Country Public Safety Foundation, the Grafton County Chiefs Association, the Coos County Chiefs Association, New Hampshire Police Benevolent Association, and the New Hampshire Troopers Association, so he’s very committed to the field of law enforcement. He was always accessible and responsive, I always thought very well of him, and he’s done a great job.”
NHSP Col. Nathan Noyes has to recruit a new commander for Troop F, and Kenney said it is his understanding that NHSP will be able to come up with that person very shortly.
Geographically, Troop F covers nearly 40 percent of New Hampshire.
Troop F has and always will be the best of what the Hew Hampshire State Police has to offer. I Was and I still am proud to have had the opportunity to ware the Uniform.
