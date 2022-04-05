Nicholas Balch Jailed On Trespassing Charge

A man who was charged with felony trespassing just two days after being released by the court is now in jail.
Nicolas M. Balch, 42, pleaded not guilty to the trespassing charge in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday and was ordered held in pre-trial detention by Judge Justin P. Jiron due to a lack of a court-approved residence.
“The allegations are that you’re staying in places or squatting in a basement and so forth and that’s just not really acceptable,” said the judge.
Caledonia County Superior Court
Balch was charged with drug trafficking and several other offenses last Tuesday. He was then released by Judge Jiron on conditions and unsecured appearance bonds, only to be arrested again 48 hours later.
According to court documents, Balch was arrested on Thursday after being found hiding in the basement of an apartment building on Cote Court in St. Johnsbury.
Police said that when they entered the basement they observed drug paraphernalia, raw sewage, as well as various food wrappers, clothing and other items suggesting that people had been illegally living there.
Balch was out on conditions of release at the time after being arrested last weekend after police were called to an Eastern Avenue apartment building at 5:52 a.m. Residents of the building told police there was a male subject claiming to be a St. Johnsbury police officer, trying to break into an apartment so he could “smoke crack.”
Balch has also been charged recently with taking tip jars from local businesses including the East Garden Chinese Restaurant, Dunkin’ Donuts and the Eastern & Main Market and Deli.
