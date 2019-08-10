The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) will begin paving operations on two roads in Littleton, N.H., on Sunday evening, Aug. 11.
Weather permitting, work will begin at 7 p.m. on Sunday evening and will continue for five nights on NH Route 135/NH Route 18 from Brickyard Road to Edencroft Road, and on NH Route 116 from Cottage Street to the east for 1.1 miles.
