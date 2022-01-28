Nine Candidates Running For Haverhill School Board

Last year the Haverhill Cooperative School Board couldn’t find enough candidates.
That won’t be a problem this year.
Nine candidates have filed to run in this year’s elections, and all four open seats will be contested.
The unusually high number of candidates signed up to run following a series of high-profile decisions by the school board.
The school board twice decided against mask requirements for students — first in August and again in December — and both times they backtracked in response to public pressure.
The Dec. 13 decision, which freed students in grades Pre-K to 12 from masking under any circumstances, was met with a vote of no confidence from nearly 90 Haverhill school staff.
Those on the Haverhill Cooperative School Board who resist mask requirements hold a slim majority — the Dec. 13 decision passed by a one-vote margin — and the spring elections could dramatically change the complexion of the seven-member board.
Of the four seats up for election, three were held by those who opposed mask mandates.
Only one, Michael Aremburg, is seeking re-election while another, Stephanie Chase, is stepping down but could be replaced by her husband, Gary.
The complete slate of candidates is as follows:
Three-year term (two seats): Michael Thompson, David Robinson, Chuck Fenn, Michael Aremburg; Two-year term (1 seat): Toni Daniels and Aaron Palm; One-year term (1 seat): Gary Chase, Nicole Woods, and Bob St. Pierre.
Four of those running for school board took part in a candidate’s night earlier this week.
To get a sense of where they stand on COVID issues, two of those candidates (Palm, Thompson) wore masks and Robinson, who was home due to COVID exposure, attends many public meetings and is always masked up. Gary Chase was unmasked.
Surprisingly, the candidates did not directly address COVID mitigation measures.
However, Chase did describe the impacts of COVID learning disruptions (such as masking, quarantine and remote learning) on his own children.
“My kids come home some days very upset because of all the BS going on in these schools,” he said, adding, “I’m sorry for the two teachers sitting here [candidates Palm and Thompson are both educators] but sometimes I don’t feel the teachers act in the best interests of our children in our schools.”
“I want to get back to education, I don’t want to deal with masks and quarantines,” he added.
All four candidates expressed concern at Haverhill’s math and reading testing scores.
Chase noted “I think we’re underachieving and we need to focus on our children and their education” and Robinson, a parent, businessman, former teacher and son of teachers, said “we’re going to have a huge hurdle moving forward at the end of this pandemic, not just the learning, but also the social well being of these kids. They’ve been through a lot over the last couple of years.”
Thompson, Palm and Robinson all supported that SAU 23 hire a grant writer, which they said would allow the school district to increase funding, lower tax rates, and afford necessary staff and programming needs to address learning loss, boost test scores, and improve overall student performance.
They said hiring a grant writer would be a step towards greater fiscal responsibility, and would help to protect taxpayers.
“There’s so much money out there,” Daniels said. “Getting a grant writer would drive money to the town.”
Aremburg was unable to attend because the candidate’s night conflicted with a school board meeting.
At that meeting, the school board tweaked its COVID policies to eliminate targeted masking at the elementary school. It was considered unnecessary because universal masking was introduced earlier this month, with an opt-out policy, and only 22 of 200 students have opted out (with family permission).
The middle and high school will continue to follow 7-day temporary, targeted masking when six or more students test positive at the same time.
In addition, they adjusted the athletic policy so that the basketball teams can continue to practice and play. If three or more players test positive, the remaining players can continue as long as they meet one of the following criteria: They are fully vaccinated with a booster and they test negative (through an in-school rapid test), or the student has natural immunity (90 days following a positive test).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.