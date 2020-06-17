ST. JOHNSBURY — Nine written complaints against the police department were filed following the Black Lives Matter protest and demonstration on Main Street June 3, and among the concerns was the lack of a body camera for the police chief.
Town Manager Chad Whitehead would not share the complaint details. He said they have been sent to Dan Troidl who is investigating the police officers’ interactions with the protesters. Four people were arrested for disorderly conduct and another protester was pulled by a police officer away from the door at the top of the police department steps, which caused the protester to fall down the concrete steps. The 21-year-old victim of the fall suffered a minor scrape to her elbow.
The mostly peaceful protest became unruly after one of the protesters refused an order by Police Chief Tim Page to get out of the middle of Main Street and the chief placed him in handcuffs. Protesters impeded Chief Page and police Det. Daniele Kostruba as they escorted the arrested man from Main Street to the front door of the police department. Several protesters blocked the door and were physically moved.
The tense scene drew response from additional law enforcement personnel to help control the crowd if necessary. They were not required to engage as things settled after St. Johnsbury police knelt outside the police department and began to converse with the protesters. Two of the officers shared business cards that noted contact information with several of the protesters, and Capt. Jason Gray handed out police complaint forms to those who asked for them.
The forms are labeled “confidential” and require the complainant’s name, contact information, the allegation of wrongdoing, a willingness to testify about the allegation and the name of the officer being complained about.
One of the vocal complaints by protesters on June 3 was about body cameras and the fact that the chief was not wearing one.
The police department has a dozen body cameras, which were purchased in the fall of 2018 as part of a five-year plan. The total cost through the fifth year for hardware and storage fees is $43,583.95. Getting the cameras and a creating a policy for their use was initiated by the chief within his first year on the job.
During an interview in August 2109, Chief Page talked about the importance of police wearing body cameras. “It helps people see that we are doing what we say we’re doing,” he said. “It clears cops of a lot of false allegations and it also supports the citizen complaint where there is a bad cop. It serves its purpose. It was a good investment for this community.”
Every officer who goes out into the community as part of a patrol shift is required to wear a body camera. The department’s policy notes the purpose for the cameras: they will “aid in … enhancing police transparency, thereby preserving and expanding the public’s trust.” It also states when the camera should be recording including for “incidents reasonably foreseeable to be confrontational” and “any incident response where confrontation or use of force is anticipated.”
Chief Page on June 3 did find himself in a confrontational situation making an arrest in the middle of a protest, and he was without a body camera. He said he doesn’t wear one because his normal role as chief doesn’t put him in situations where a camera is warranted.
“I bought enough for the guys,” he said. “I don’t wear one because I don’t routinely handle complaints.”
The chief’s first interaction with the protesters on June 3 was mostly calm as he engaged with them outside the police department and knelt for a moment of silence with them. His lack of recording body camera in that moment was in keeping with the department’s policy, which states, “Officers shall avoid using [body cameras] to record individuals who are picketing, engaging in a protest or during First Amendment demonstrations unless an obvious violation of criminal or municipal law is occurring or the officer is in the same vicinity for other legitimate law enforcement purposes; or as directed by the Chief of Police or his designee under circumstances where disorder or criminal conduct is anticipated.”
All other patrol officers who engaged with the protesters were wearing body cameras. Footage is public record but is not available if the recording is part of an investigation. As Troidl is still actively investigating police response at the demonstration, the footage is not accessible to the public yet.
How law enforcement engages with the public in general and people of color specifically is a major concern in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, an African American in Minneapolis. The alleged killer is white and was serving at the time as a police officer.
Body cameras are scene by people concerned about police brutality as a way to document the abuse.
The fact that Vermont’s largest police force, the Vermont State Police, doesn’t outfit troopers with body cameras has been considered for many years, but is currently very much front of mind in the state. Last week Attorney General TJ Donovan issued a statement that noted his belief that all law enforcement in the state should be wearing body cameras.
Previous efforts to equip state police with body cameras have failed due to the high cost. Last year, Captain Garry Scott, director of fair and impartial policing with the VSP, said a recent five-year plan considered required an investment of $1.6 million to include body cameras. Then there’s the major expense of storage of the recorded data.
