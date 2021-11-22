Nine New Cases Detected At Newport Facility

Additional cases were identified in the outbreak at the Newport prison.
According to Vt. Department of Corrections, 9 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in outbreak testing conducted on Thursday at Northern State Correctional Facility. Six of the cases were identified in the incarcerated population and three among staff.
There are now a total of 20 active incarcerated cases and seven active staff cases at NSCF. The facility remains on full lockdown and contact tracing on the new positives is underway. Further facility-wide testing dates will be held in the days ahead.
There are two active outbreaks at Vermont correctional facilities - both in the Northeast Kingdom, the outbreak at NSCF as well as at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury, where two staff and three incarcerated individuals are currently COVID-positive. Statewide there are currently 26 positive incarcerated cases and 12 positive staff cases across four correctional facilities, said DOC Public Information Officer Rachel Feldman.
Another NEK Death
On Monday, the Vermont Department of Heatlh announced 36 additional cases in the Northeast Kingdom were identified on Sunday. This included 18 cases in Caledonia County, 10 cases in Orleans County and 8 cases in Essex County.
In addition, the Health Department announced Monday an addition Orleans County resident died of COVID-19. The fatality occurred Friday and is the 24th death in Orleans County and the 7th in November alone. There has been a total of 47 deaths in the NEK, which includes 21 in Caledonia County and 2 in Essex County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.