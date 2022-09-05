EAST HAVEN — A nine-year-old male was airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center from East Haven after he was reportedly injured by a falling tree.

The scanner call came in at approximately 10:20 a.m. about the accident, which occurred in the area of Lost Nation Road and Jack Brook Road in East Haven. Remote rescue units were called to the scene with chainsaws.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments