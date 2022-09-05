Crews prepare to transfer a nine-year-old male into the DHART helicopter after a tree reportedly injured the boy in the area of Lost Nation Road and Jack Brook Road in East Haven. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
EAST HAVEN — A nine-year-old male was airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center from East Haven after he was reportedly injured by a falling tree.
The scanner call came in at approximately 10:20 a.m. about the accident, which occurred in the area of Lost Nation Road and Jack Brook Road in East Haven. Remote rescue units were called to the scene with chainsaws.
The DHART helicopter lifted off from Hanover at about 10:30 a.m. and touched down on the East Haven School ballfield. The victim was then stretchered to the helicopter from an ambulance. His name and condition were unknown at press time.
