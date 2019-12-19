Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
NEWPORT — Three Vermont community mental health agencies recently announced that they are joining forces in a suit against the opioid drug industry. The three state-designated non-profit agencies include Northeast Kingdom Human Services (NKHS) in northeastern Vermont, Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), in southeastern Vermont and Counseling Services of Addison County, Inc. (CSAC) in Middlebury, Vt.
Each of these community mental health agencies have incurred significant losses due to the impact of the opioid crisis. Not only have these agencies seen an increase in unreimbursed addiction costs, but they’ve also experienced increased pressures from providing these critical services.
