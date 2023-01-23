NKHS Eyes Children And Family Services Clinic On McGoff Hill

949 McGoff Hill, Lyndon (Contributed Google Maps)

LYNDON — Northeast Kingdom Human Services has filed permit applications for a clinical facility at 949 McGoff Hill Rd.

In a public statement, NKHS said they are looking to purchase the property “to provide additional space for the Children and Family Services Department while creating an opportunity to expand services to meet the community’s needs.”

