LYNDON — A controversial Northeast Kingdom Human Services development will require an Act 250 permit.
District 7 Environmental Commission officials determined that the proposed 8-bed residential facility on Cornerstone Lane must go through the permitting process, to address potential negative impacts on the community.
NKHS has 30 days to appeal the decision. Executive Director Kelsey Stavseph was not available for comment.
Law enforcement concerns were a primary trigger for the Act 250 review, according to a written determination signed by District 7 coordinator Kirsten Sultan on Dec. 16.
Lyndon Police Chief Jack Harris has said that Cornerstone Lane will overburden LPD, a three-person, non-24 hour department that experienced a 63% increase in call volume over the first half of the year.
As a condition of Act 250, projects cannot “place an unreasonable burden on the ability of the local governments to provide municipal or government services.”
Harris noted that other NKHS facilities in town, while smaller, generated substantial call volume.
Reacting to the Act 250 determination, he said, “It’s a great opportunity for the [Natural Resources Board] to do what they’re intended to do, and make sure that all the bases are covered before moving forward with the project.”
Through Act 250 review, the Natural Resources Board would look at the project’s impact on everything from water and air quality, to traffic safety, to scenic beauty, to municipal services.
Cornerstone Lane would provide additional beds for NKHS’ Intellectual and Developmental Disability Services (IDDS) program.
NKHS purchased the 12-acre site from The Fold Family Ministries on Feb. 26 for $475,000 and began work without seeking local or state permits, or notifying the public or town officials.
Upset neighbors formed the Vail Action Alliance to oppose the project on the grounds it would place potentially dangerous people, such as registered sex offenders and former convicts, in close proximity to their homes without adequate supervision.
Reached on Wednesday, VAA co-founder Travis Glodgett expressed relief that the project — which received Development Review Board approval — will be subject to stricter scrutiny by state officials.
“At least we’re seeing due process happen,” he said.
Following pushback, NKHS belatedly applied for town permits over the summer.
In September, the Development Review Board granted a change-of-use permit for one building on the property (a two-bed crisis unit at 133 Cornerstone) and upheld Zoning Administrator decisions to grant a change-of-use permit for a 5-bed, long term residential facility at 188 Cornerstone and not require a permit for an office/residential apartment building at 142 Cornerstone.
According to Natural Resources Board legal counsel, NKHS cannot lawfully operate the Cornerstone Lane facility without an Act 250 permit, or a successful appeal.
