NKHS Files Appeal, Seeks To Avoid Act 250 Review For Proposed Lyndon Facility

LYNDON — Northeast Kingdom Human Services has appealed an Act 250 determination for a proposed 8-bed facility on Cornerstone Lane.
NKHS filed an appeal with Vermont Environmental Court earlier this month, asking that the project be allowed to proceed without an Act 250 permit. A court date is pending.
Through the appeal, NKHS seeks to reverse the District 7 Environmental Commission determination that Cornerstone Lane required an Act 250 permit due to community impact, specifically on local law enforcement.
Lyndon Police Chief Jack Harris has claimed that Cornerstone Lane will overburden LPD, a three-person, non-24 hour department that experienced a 63% increase in call volume over the first half of 2021. He added that other NKHS facilities, while smaller, have generated substantial call volume.
Officials with Northeast Kingdom Human Services believe that DEC made an incorrect decision, and argue that the Act 250 process would create unacceptable delays in the placement of four clients at Cornerstone Lane. Those clients have been in temporary housing since a facility in Barnet closed last year.
“There are [four] individuals who are displaced because of this. So this is really about getting people into their homes where they can live with permanent housing,” said NKHS executive director Kelsey Stavseth.
Addressing the law enforcement concerns, Stavseth said the Barnet facility had generated few police calls in 16 years.
“When you look at municipal or emergency services, it is almost zero,” he said. “We would never do anything that we think would be unsafe. If we thought that whatever was happening there would be a danger to the community, we wouldn’t support it.”
Stavseth took the helm at NKHS in September and inherited Cornerstone Lane from his two predecessors.
Like them, he supports the project, which would serve clients in NKHS’ Intellectual and Developmental Disability Services (IIDS) program.
“The intent of the project is to support community members. That seems like a pretty great thing to undertake,” he said.
NKHS purchased the 12-acre site from The Fold Family Ministries on Feb. 26 for $475,000 and began work without seeking local or state permits, or notifying the public or town officials.
Upset neighbors formed the Vail Action Alliance to oppose the project on the grounds it would place potentially dangerous people, such as registered sex offenders and former convicts, in close proximity to their homes without adequate supervision.
Following pushback, NKHS belatedly applied for town permits over the summer.
In September, the Development Review Board granted a change-of-use permit for one building on the property (a two-bed crisis unit at 133 Cornerstone) and upheld Zoning Administrator decisions to grant a change-of-use permit for a 5-bed, long term residential facility at 188 Cornerstone and not require a permit for an office/residential apartment building at 142 Cornerstone.
Despite that rocky history, Stavseth believes that Cornerstone Lane will provide a valuable service to the area.
“Some of the rollout did not go well, and there have been concerns from the neighbors,” Stavseth said. “But in terms of what we’re trying to do there, which is provide supervised housing for people who are part of the community, is something I do support. So we’re continuing to pursue the project as it was before I arrived.”
