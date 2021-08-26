ST. JOHNSBURY — Development Review Board members gave Northeast Kingdom Human Services a pass on window work the organization did during a Main Street building renovation.
NKHS Interim Director Paul Bengtson appeared before the DRB on Thursday asking members to approve a window change from a “bay” style to a standard double-hung frame on the front of 1111 Main St., a property NKHS acquired in April 2020 for use as a residential facility for clients in its Intellectual and Development Disability Services program.
The building that once served as dormitory space for St. Johnsbury Academy is in what’s called the Design Control District, and structural and aesthetic changes need pre-approval. When NKHS did nearly $200,000 worth of work to the building before locating its first IDDS clients in April, it changed the windows without getting approval.
Nothing was said about the difference until June when Zoning Administrator Paul Berlejung noticed the change.
“In the design control district almost anything that is done to the exterior of the building or on the ground has to go before the design committee,” Berlejung said.
He sent a letter to NKHS noting, “This is to notify Northeast Kingdom Human Services (NKHS) it is in violation of the zoning bylaws at 1111 Main Street.”
Berlejung noted two options for NKHS: going back to the bay windows or ask the DRB to allow for the change after the fact.
Bengtson’s presence at the meeting on Thursday was to encourage DRB members to let NKHS keep the double-hung windows in place.
“To me, in my way of thinking, it looks like a very beautiful, historic building,” he said.
A Main Street neighbor, David Askren, attended the meeting and disagreed with Bengtson’s assessment, at least when it came to the look of the front of the building.
“I frankly don’t think it looks very good right now,” he said.
Askren continued to address his concerns, but rather than pushing for a return to bay windows, he pointed a different deficiency, which resulted in a far less costly solution for NKHS than replacing the windows.
“I think that the windows should have at least have shutters on the sides so they match the second floor windows,” he said. “I live just a few doors from that house and every time I go by it I look it and go “man, the first floor and second don’t look like they go together.”
The shutter solution was then embraced by Bengtson and the board, who approved the change of the window style, but ordered that shutters be added to the first-floor, street-facing windows.
DRB Chair Rich Lyon said, “I think Mr. Askren brings a good point,” before calling for a vote to approve the windows, but require the shutters. The vote was 3 to 0 with one abstention.
“We’ll make sure that that gets done,” Bengtson said.
