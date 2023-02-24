Legislators learned earlier this week about a plan for a mental health treatment center in the Northeast Kingdom.
Communicating the need and sharing details of the plan with members of the House Health committee on Wednesday morning was Kelsey Stavseth, the director of Northeast Kingdom Human Services. Staveseth appeared before the committee via online conference technology. In the Statehouse committee room was newly-elected Rep. Bobby Farlice-Rubio, D-Caledonia 1, who serves on the Health committee.
Stavseth presented a plan for the Front Porch Mental Health Treatment Program to serve as a better alternative for people in mental health crisis than going to the hospital emergency department.
“When people in crises seek out support, they often call 911 where first responders currently have no other option but to transport to the emergency department at the local hospitals,” said Stavseth to the committee. “Hospital employees are not adequately prepared to treat suicidality or mental health crises and the environment in emergency rooms are neither therapeutic nor adequate and can often traumatize, escalate or worsen the situation.”
Gov. Phil Scott’s budget includes a request for nearly $1.6 million to help create the new NKHS program. Stavseth encouraged the legislators on the health committee to support the request.
“We are calling our ED alternative the ‘Front Porch’ and its purpose is to provide a specialized mental health treatment facility and programming, specifically for individuals experiencing suicidal ideation or in a mental health crisis in the Northeast Kingdom with expanded availability to other community members, statewide,” said Staveseth.
NKHS is currently searching for a location for the center. Stavseth said the location will be anywhere in the Kingdom along the Interstate 91 corridor.
A separate grant will cover the cost of obtaining an existing structure and converting the space for use as the Front Porch Mental Health Treatment. Built into the space will be 4 to 6 rooms for residential treatment for length of stay ranging between two and 10 days.
Stavseth shared a slide that notes that the facility will accomplish the following things:
• provide persons in distress immediate access to a continuum of crisis response services;
• reduce the number of emergency departments visits for people with mental health as their primary diagnosis;
• provide programming specifically for individuals experiencing suicidal ideation or in a mental health crisis;
• provide crisis stabilization, best practice interventions such as Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), Collaborative Assessment and Management of Suicidality (CAMS), and other clinically indicated supports;
• include licensed clinical professionals, direct service professionals, and peers with access to nursing, psychiatric, and medication management services.
Alison Krompf, deputy commissioner for the Vermont Dept. of Mental Health, addressed the committee prior to Staveseth’s testimony. She kicked off a slide presentation with a map of Vermont, noting a “Gap in Resources” of residential and designated hospital beds. There are only three designated beds in all of the Northeast Kingdom.
She said the mental health needs in the Kingdom are significant, noting that Caledonia and Orleans counties are in the top four regions in the state for suicides.
She said it was the advocacy of a Northeast Kingdom couple who lost their son to suicide that started the momentum that supporters hope will bring about the new facility.
“Chris and Betty Barrett have been advocates in the Northeast Kingdom trying to kind of shed a light on their perspective that there were not enough mental health resources,” she said.
The request of money that the Health committee is being asked to support would pay for the staffing. It would be an annual budget request by the Department of Mental Health. Staffing will include licensed clinical professionals, direct service professionals, and peers with access to nursing, psychiatric, and medication management services.
Stavseth was asked why if NKHS doesn’t have a facility yet that the $1.6 million for staffing and programs should be provided. He said NKHS has identified separate spaces that they could utilize portions of the Front Porch program model until a new central facility is available.
Rep. Farlice-Rubio had a recommendation for where NKHS should be looking to locate the treatment center.
“If you haven’t chosen a site for the Front Porch, I was going to recommend three wonderful towns,” said Farlice-Rubio. “They’re all on the Interstate 91 corridor - Ryegate, Barton and Waterford.” The towns are the three in his district.
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital CEO Shawn Tester said if the new NKHS facility were located within the NVRH coverage area it would alleviate the pressure on the hospital’s emergency department.
“We’re very supportive of this,” he said.
The need for space to support people in mental health crisis has never been higher, Tester said.
Krompf said in her testimony that the average reliance on emergency rooms for mental health crises in areas of Vermont outside the NEK is 13 percent; in the Kingdom, she said 31 percent of individuals in mental health crisis were seen by NKHS at an emergency department.
NVRH is currently building an addition to the hospital that will provide bed space for people in mental health crisis; currently, emergency room beds are being used for that purpose.
Tester said the expansion project is ahead of schedule and the completion of that phase is expected to be done in early summer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.