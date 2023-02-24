Legislators learned earlier this week about a plan for a mental health treatment center in the Northeast Kingdom.

Communicating the need and sharing details of the plan with members of the House Health committee on Wednesday morning was Kelsey Stavseth, the director of Northeast Kingdom Human Services. Staveseth appeared before the committee via online conference technology. In the Statehouse committee room was newly-elected Rep. Bobby Farlice-Rubio, D-Caledonia 1, who serves on the Health committee.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments