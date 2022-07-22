ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeast Kingdom Human Services (NKHS) sponsored its first annual Children and Families Wellness Day on Saturday, July 16, at Crystal Lake State Park in Barton.

NKHS was recently awarded two grants to help support the event, including a sub-grant from the Northeast Kingdom Prevention Center of Excellence through the Vermont Department of Health’s Vermont Overdose to Action Award of $6,340, and a $1,000 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation’s Spark Connecting Community grant program.

