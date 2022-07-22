ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeast Kingdom Human Services (NKHS) sponsored its first annual Children and Families Wellness Day on Saturday, July 16, at Crystal Lake State Park in Barton.
NKHS was recently awarded two grants to help support the event, including a sub-grant from the Northeast Kingdom Prevention Center of Excellence through the Vermont Department of Health’s Vermont Overdose to Action Award of $6,340, and a $1,000 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation’s Spark Connecting Community grant program.
The Children and Families Wellness Day, created by the NKHS Children’s Department, promoted community collaboration to share mental health support resources, resiliency activities, and educational information in supporting mental and physical wellness. The goal of the event was to reach youth and their families upstream with support and prevention benefits that can deter involvement in high-risk activities and decrease feelings of sadness or hopelessness.
NKHS, along with other youth-oriented organizations in the Kingdom, set up informational booths and activities such as rock painting, making stress balls, and bubble painting. Twelve community partners participated. Participants received free admission to the park during the event. The supporting grants helped cover the admission cost for 280 people - 166 children and 165 adults.
Vicky Whitehill, Director of Child, Youth & Family Community Support & Stabilization program at NKHS, said, “Events like this can help build and nurture our children and families. This was a great opportunity to bring people and resources together to make a difference in our local communities, and we are so appreciative of the NEK Prevention Center of Excellence and the Vermont Community Foundation for supporting NKHS in this effort.”
Oliva Collins coordinated this event for NKHS and added, “It was wonderful to see so many community partners come together to promote wellness. I heard youth engaging in conversation with their families and peers about mental health, so I think the event sparked some great conversations. It was so nice to spend a day in the sun and just see families out there smiling and having fun.”
NKHS expects Children’s Wellness Day to become an annual summer event.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.