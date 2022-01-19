NKHS Mental Health Worker Accused Of Assaulting Minor In Texas

A Northeast Kingdom Human Services mental health specialist assigned to the state police barracks in St. Johnsbury has been accused of sexually assaulting a young girl in the state of Texas.
Kevin Godfrey, 43, has been charged with 1st degree aggravated sexual assault on a child in Tom Green County District Court in San Angelo, Texas.
According to court documents obtained by the Caledonian-Record, the complaint against Godfrey was filed on Dec. 17, 2021, and alleges that Godfrey assaulted a 13-year-old girl while they were camping in a tent in Godfrey’s back yard in San Angelo in April of 2015. The police affidavit also indicates that another child witnessed the alleged crime.
Godfrey’s job in St. Johnsbury was to assist state police when they deal with individuals suffering from mental health issues.
He is no longer working at the barracks and is no longer employed by the Northeast Kingdom Human Services (NKHS).
Kelsey Stavseth, executive director of NKHS, told the Caledonian-Record on Wednesday that the allegations against Godfrey predate Godfrey’s employment at NKHS.
“Due to the specific circumstances of the alleged criminal activity being an investigation, and not a conviction, it was not something that would have appeared on a background check,” said Stavseth.
The Vermont State Police began partnering in 2020 with local mental health agencies to select caseworkers for assignment to state police barracks. The caseworkers are employees of the individual agencies but are assigned to work with troopers at barracks around the state.
“The caseworker assigned to the St. Johnsbury barracks was hired by Northeast Kingdom Human Services and began work at the barracks in early December 2020,” said Vermont State Police Public Information Officer Adam Silverman on Wednesday. “In early December 2021, the state police became aware of an allegation of possible criminal wrongdoing in Texas involving the caseworker. The state police notified Northeast Kingdom Human Services of the complaint, and the case worker’s access to state police facilities was immediately suspended.”
Vermont State Police also worked with NKHS and law-enforcement authorities in Texas during the investigation which is ongoing.
Stavseth said mental health workers assigned to state police barracks are there to provide a ”simultaneous response to mental health crises,” he said.
