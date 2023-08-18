NKHS Plans Urgent Care Facility In Downtown Lyndon

LYNDON – Northeast Kingdom Human Services has revealed plans for a 24-hour mental health treatment center in the heart of downtown.
The proposed 6- to 10-bed facility would be located at 38 Elm St. and provide urgent care services for those experiencing mental health emergencies.
Clients would be treated on a walk-in basis with the option of short-term in-patient care. Stays would be voluntary and temporary, from 2 to 10 days.
The facility would fill a gap in the region’s mental health care system, addressing those with needs that fall between the 988 lifeline and long-term residential treatment programs.
“The intention is to come and get your support, get connected to services, get some treatment to stabilize you and then, hopefully, return you to the community,” said NKHS Executive Director Kelsey Stavseth.
KEY SUPPORT
The facility would address a growing need for mental health services in the region and would alleviate the burden on law enforcement and hospitals.
Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris and Northeastern Vermont Medical Center CEO Sean Tester both expressed support for the NKHS proposal.
Harris, who objected to a similar NKHS project on Cornerstone Lane, said the proposed urgent care facility was much needed.
It would allow LPD to efficiently handle an estimated three to six mental health calls per week. Time-consuming risk evaluations performed in St. Johnsbury at NVRH by on-call NKHS personnel could be done in town, immediately, by around-the-clock staff at Elm Street.
Harris had objected to Cornerstone Lane because it might house a long-term population that had generated substantial calls elsewhere. He did not have the same concerns about the short-term population at the proposed urgent care clinic.
“If there’s an issue that we need to deal with at this new facility, it’s a temporary issue,” Harris said.
Tester said the urgent care facility would divert hospital admissions and provide a more appropriate and secure setting for mental health treatment.
“I think this is a really good thing. We simply don’t have the resources to support people in mental health crisis in our community,” Tester said. “Just to put it in perspective, right now [NVRH is] averaging between 35 and 40 mental health visits a month into our emergency department. It is a significant growth over what we were experiencing before the pandemic. It’s just gotten a lot worse.”
Over the past 12 months, the NVRH emergency department reported the average length of stay for a mental health patient was 27 hours.
During that same span, the nine-bed emergency department treated two or more mental health patients at the same time for more than 100 days, reducing the capacity for an emergency department that treats 45 to 50 patients a day.
NVRH will activate four additional emergency department rooms later this month to address mental health patients, Tester said, “but we’re not a long-term treatment facility; our role in this is to stabilize people and then get them into the appropriate place for care. It’s not a recovery setting.”
For that reason, Tester said, specialized facilities like the proposed NKHS urgent care center “are really going to help better care for people in crisis.”
OUTREACH, CONCERNS
NKHS intends to hold community forums to discuss the project with area residents and business owners, time and date to be determined.
Meanwhile, the non-profit has started the permitting process.
The Natural Resources Board on Tuesday ruled the project did not require Act 250 review. That ruling was based, in part, on the NRB determination that the 6 to 10 crisis stabilization rooms were not residential in nature. The NRB decision is subject to a 30-day appeal period.
Assuming no appeal is filed, NKHS will apply for town Development Review Board permit approval at a later date.
The facility is under a purchase-and-sales agreement with current owners Rural Edge, which plans to consolidate its administrative offices in St. Johnsbury.
Similar facilities elsewhere have faced pushback over public safety concerns.
During the two-year permitting process for NKHS’ Cornerstone Lane campus that ended in May, neighbors worried about the potential threat posed by a two-bed crisis unit.
Addressing those concerns, Stavseth said, “We understand that where this building is in Lyndonville, it’s going to have neighbors and people who may be concerned. But we’re committed to creating a really safe environment for everybody involved [staff, clients and community members].”
He said Elm Street would be a voluntary-stay facility and would not forcibly house violent criminals.
“We don’t have to take anybody that we think is going to be unsafe,” Stavseth said, describing the proposed center as “like you’re coming up to a house and you’re talking to a neighbor.”
“You come you to the front porch and we ask hey, how are you doing, what do you need. If you need more intensive services, you come further into the house, and we’ve got a place to stay until you get back on your feet. And if you need that next level of care we can [place you in a long-term residential facility].”
Tester said the proposed Elm Street facility was a compassionate, community-oriented approach to mental health care.
“I understand people’s concerns, and I know that this kind of thing can be a fraught conversation, but these are people in our community already. They’re here and they need our help,” Tester said. “If we can provide a supporting environment in which we can help them address their mental health needs and help them recover, that’s overall better not only for that individual but for the whole community.”
“You’ve got to close your eyes and think that the people that we’re supporting here in my emergency department, the people that are experiencing these crises, they are our neighbors, they are our family members, they are our kids. And when you humanize it like that, I think that can really resonate with people.”
