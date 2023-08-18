NKHS Plans Urgent Care Facility In Downtown Lyndon
Buy Now

Northeast Kingdom Human Services aims to create an urgent care mental health facility with 6- to 10 bed

LYNDON – Northeast Kingdom Human Services has revealed plans for a 24-hour mental health treatment center in the heart of downtown.

The proposed 6- to 10-bed facility would be located at 38 Elm St. and provide urgent care services for those experiencing mental health emergencies.

1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments