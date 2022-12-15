LYNDON — Northeast Kingdom Human Services must obtain state approval for a proposed 8-bed residential facility on Cornerstone Lane.
Vermont Environmental Court Judge Thomas Walsh on Wednesday ordered the project to undergo Act 250 review, ending a year-long legal battle over the matter.
In a 21-page decision, Walsh sided with the District 7 Environmental Commission.
Last year the commission determined that Cornerstone Lane required Act 250 review to address potential negative impacts on the community — specifically law enforcement.
NKHS had appealed the Environmental Commission’s ruling, saying that a state permit was not necessary because the proposed residential facility was not a ‘change of use.’
However, in his ruling, Judge Walsh disagreed.
He wrote, “the undisputed material facts demonstrate that the Project is not a pre-existing development” and he added that NKHS “has failed to demonstrate that the Project is not a development requiring a permit.”
NKHS aims to convert Cornerstone Lane into a campus for its Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Services (IDDS) division.
Plans called for creating a five-bed long-term residential home, a two-bed crisis unit, and an administrative office building (with a single transitional apartment).
The court’s decision Wednesday was welcomed by the Vail Action Alliance, a neighborhood group that opposes the development. They argue it would place potentially dangerous people, such as registered sex offenders and former convicts, in close proximity to their homes without adequate supervision.
“The court made the right decision. Exactly what should have happened has happened. [NKHS] should go through the permit process,” said VAA co-founder Travis Glodgett.
SAFETY ISSUES
The District 7 Environmental Commission called for Act 250 review of Cornerstone Lane because of issues raised by Lyndonville Police Chief Jack.
Harris said the residential facility would overburden LPD, a three-person, non-24-hour department.
He said other NKHS facilities in town, while smaller, generated substantial call volume.
As a condition of Act 250, projects cannot “place an unreasonable burden on the ability of the local governments to provide municipal or government services.”
NKHS has predicted that Cornerstone Lane will generate a minimal number of calls to law enforcement. However, in August 2021, the first NKHS client at Cornerstone Lane wandered off-site, threw rocks at passing cars, and injured a human services employee. The facility was subsequently vacated.
Harris said the Act 250 determination was appropriate and necessary to ensure public safety, “It’s a great opportunity for the [Natural Resources Board] to do what they’re intended to do, and make sure that all the bases are covered before moving forward with the project.”
Neighbors of Cornerstone Lane are particularly concerned with the two-bed crisis unit.
They question if the staffing and security are sufficient and worry that potentially dangerous people such as inmates and sex offenders will be able to walk off the property. Similar incidents occurred on the site when Fold Ministries operated a home for troubled teens there. Glodgett once found a Fold resident in his garage.
Neighbors also worry that NKHS staff will downplay events. In bodycam footage taken two years ago during a Lyndon Police response to another NKHS facility, staff told police they would “get in trouble” because they were instructed by supervisors not to call the police.
PROJECT TIMELINE
Northeast Kingdom Human Services purchased the 12-acre site on Cornerstone Lane from Fold Family Ministries on Feb. 26, 2021, for $475,000.
In spring 2021, they began converting the property into an IDDS campus. Renovation work is expected to cost an additional $415,000, bringing the total project cost to around $900,000.
NKHS obtained an occupancy permit from the state fire marshal, and records indicate they contacted the Lyndon Zoning and Planning Administrator early in the process. However, they never followed through with local or state permit applications, which would have triggered an abutter notification.
Paul Bengtson, who was NKHS interim Executive Director at the time, said “Somebody dropped the ball. I was informed that a permit was not needed. I was foolish enough not to check it out.”
The work went unnoticed until mid-summer when NKHS requested a tax exemption. A half-dozen residents, including Glodgett, attended a Board of Lister’s meeting on July 15, 2021.
Following public outcry, NKHS belatedly filed for permits.
In September 2021, the Lyndon Development Review Board granted a change-of-use permit for one building (the crisis unit) and upheld Zoning Administrator approvals for the others.
In December 2021, District 7 Environmental Commission officials determined that the proposed facility must pass the Act 250 permitting process.
Under new executive director Kelsey Stavseth, NKHS appealed the Act 250 determination.
As part of the appeal process, NKHS in April asked the Town of Lyndon to support a draft agreement with state officials to waive the Act 250 requirement. The town declined.
