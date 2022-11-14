NKHS Receives $4M Grant

ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeast Kingdom Human Services (NKHS) recently announced its award of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) Planning, Development, and Implementation (PDI) grant.
NKHS is one of four agencies in the state to receive this federal grant. The funds, distributed as $1 million annually for four years, will prepare NKHS to provide enhanced services with the potential to become a CCBHC.
CCBHCs are meant to provide mental health and substance use services, with the hope of:
· Ensuring access to integrated, evidence-based substance use disorder and mental health services, including 24/7 crisis response and medication-assisted treatment (MAT).
· Meeting stringent criteria regarding the timeliness of access, quality reporting, staffing and coordination with social services, criminal justice, and education systems.
· Receiving flexible funding to support the costs of expanding services to meet the need for care in their communities.
The grant will aid NHKS in expanding person-centered mental health services. The funding will also assist in professional development for staff.
“It is incredibly exciting to have received this grant,” stated NKHS Executive Director Kelsey Stavseth. “This award will help enhance our services, with the ultimate purpose of being a better, more integrated, and person-centered organization for those who live in the NEK. It’s also an acknowledgment of the exceptionally hard work staff at NKHS has put into serving the community. We look forward to growing and learning through this grant.”
Founded in 1960, Northeast Kingdom Human Services is a private, not-for-profit agency providing services and advocacy to adults, children, and families in Caledonia, Essex, and Orleans Counties. NKHS annually serves over 3,000 individuals in the Northeast Kingdom with a staff of over 465.
