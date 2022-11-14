NKHS Receives $4M Grant
Buy Now

The St. Johnsbury facility for Northeast Kingdom Human Services on Portland Street. (File Photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeast Kingdom Human Services (NKHS) recently announced its award of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) Planning, Development, and Implementation (PDI) grant.

NKHS is one of four agencies in the state to receive this federal grant. The funds, distributed as $1 million annually for four years, will prepare NKHS to provide enhanced services with the potential to become a CCBHC.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments