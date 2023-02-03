LYNDON — Northeast Kingdom Human Services has asked the Vermont Environmental Court to reconsider its ruling that a proposed 8-bed facility on Cornerstone Lane must undergo Act 250 review.
A hearing is scheduled for Feb. 27.
Reached for comment, NKHS Executive Director Kelsey Stavseth said, “We are appealing the decision, first and foremost because we are supporting community members who deserve and need a safe, comfortable and accessible home.”
He added, “we believe that our appeal is based on legal grounds. We don’t want to skirt the law or avoid a transparent process. We are prepared to file an [Act 250] application if the judge determines we need to follow that path.”
In December, environmental court Judge Thomas Walsh issued a 21-page decision, which upheld the District 7 Environmental Commission opinion that Cornerstone Lane required Act 250 review to address potential negative impacts on the community — specifically law enforcement.
NKHS had appealed the District 7 ruling, saying that a state permit was not necessary because the proposed residential facility was not a ‘change of use.’
However, in his ruling, Judge Walsh disagreed.
He wrote, “the undisputed material facts demonstrate that the Project is not a pre-existing development” and he added that NKHS “has failed to demonstrate that the Project is not a development requiring a permit.”
NKHS aims to convert Cornerstone Lane into a campus for its Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Services (IDDS) division.
Plans called for creating a five-bed long-term residential home, a two-bed crisis unit, and an administrative office building (with a single transitional apartment).
Neighborhood group The Vail Action Alliance has opposed the development out of concern that some IDDS clients, particularly those using the crisis unit, could pose a danger to the surrounding community.
The group has also criticized Northeast Kingdom Human Services for attempting to build the project without obtaining the proper permits or notifying the community.
Stavseth, who began work a year after the Cornerstone Lane project was hatched and inherited the controversy, addressed VAA suspicions.
“I understand that there are Lyndon community members who are scared, frustrated and upset about our past process. We own that and want to rebuild trust with those community members,” Stavseth said. “Our intention was always to be a good neighbor and work with folks who live in the area. We continue to be dedicated to that neighborly approach. I think we have more work to do but am committed to creating a safe, welcoming community for people who receive services and for those that do not.”
Cornerstone Lane would replace a similar residential facility in Barnet, which closed last year. Those clients have been moved to temporary housing for the time being.
“Ultimately, there are people who are displaced from their home who deserve to move into the [Cornerstone Lane] property and that is the foundation of our appeal. Our motto is ‘we are all about being human’ and the folks we serve are entitled to the same dignity and respect as anyone else who lives in Lyndonville,” Stavseth said.
PROJECT TIMELINE
Northeast Kingdom Human Services purchased the 12-acre site on Cornerstone Lane from Fold Family Ministries on Feb. 26, 2021, for $475,000.
In spring 2021, they began converting the property into an IDDS campus. Renovation work is expected to cost an additional $415,000, bringing the total project cost to around $900,000.
NKHS obtained an occupancy permit from the state fire marshal, and records indicate they contacted the Lyndon Zoning and Planning Administrator early in the process. However, they never followed through with local or state permit applications, which would have triggered an abutter notification.
Paul Bengtson, who was NKHS interim Executive Director at the time, said “Somebody dropped the ball. I was informed that a permit was not needed. I was foolish enough not to check it out.”
The work went unnoticed until mid-summer when NKHS requested a tax exemption. A half-dozen residents attended a Board of Listers meeting on July 15, 2021.
Following public outcry, NKHS belatedly filed for permits.
In September 2021, the Lyndon Development Review Board granted a change-of-use permit for one building (the crisis unit) and upheld Zoning Administrator approvals for the others.
In December 2021, the District 7 Environmental Commission called for an Act 250 review of Cornerstone Lane because of issues raised by Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris.
Harris said the residential facility would overburden LPD, a three-person, non-24-hour department.
He said other NKHS facilities in town, while smaller, generated substantial call volume.
As a condition of Act 250, projects cannot “place an unreasonable burden on the ability of the local governments to provide municipal or government services.”
