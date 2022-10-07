NKHS Rights Ship And Receives Full Designation Status

The Vermont Department of Mental Health has completed the redesignation process for Northeast Kingdom Human Services for its mental health services.
NKHS recently received the decision and approval from Department of Mental Health Commissioner Emily Hawes. The agency has been “redesignated with minor deficiencies.”
The decision came after more than eighteen months of effort by NKHS since December 2020 when DMH alerted NKHS that it risked losing its designation and the agency was placed on “Provisional Designation with Intent to Dedesignate” following a months-long investigation.
The major deficiencies noted in the state’s report issued at the time required a corrective action plan. The state investigation cited “ineffective organizational leadership oversight” and other concerns based on interviews, surveys and dozens of complaints. In the aftermath then NKHS CEO and President Thomas Jankowski resigned and retired NVRH CEO Paul Bengtson was named Interim Executive Director, stepping into the leadership role just as the agency needed to transform itself.
Since then, NKHS leadership and staff worked closely with DMH to make the necessary improvements.
Bengtson was named the Interim Executive Director in January 2021 to help stabilize the agency while the search for a new executive director was launched. In September 2021, Kelsey Stavseth joined the agency as its new Executive Director.
Stavseth said Friday that the staff at NKHS pulled together to realize the necessary change and improve the organization as a whole. “It is inspiring to show up every day and see people do really hard and important work,” said Staveth. “I believe in the people that work here and in the community.”
Stavseth said the redesignation was a testament to the dedication and work of the NKHS team.
Over the past several months, DMH has gathered information from a variety of sources to assess the agency’s adherence to the corrective action plan and DMH expectations, including documentation, information from consumers, staff, Board of Directors, and local program standing committees, as well as comments from the general public. Additionally, representatives from NKHS met with State Standing Committees who, in turn, made their recommendations to the Commissioner.
In her decision, Commissioner Hawes noted, “While there is still work to be done at NKHS, significant progress has been made in the last eighteen months. This is also a recognition that some of the challenges that NKHS faces currently are felt by the entire system of care. It is up to all of us to engage in the solutions in order to improve the system of care both for those receiving services and those responsible for delivering them.”
Stavseth said some of the headwinds that NKHS faces are workforce and staffing challenges, which are prevalent not just in health care but in most industries right now. Stavseth said NKHS would typically have more than 500 employees if fully staffed but presently has about 460. This vacancy rate has a direct impact on NKHS’ ability to provide critical services in a timely manner.
Stavseth said NKHS would continue to look for qualified staff and to further develop internal systems to improve professional development and ensure NKHS is a great place to work.
Denise Niemira, Board Chair, also sent accolades to the staff noting, “It has been a difficult and trying year and a half, addressing a daunting corrective action plan in the midst of staffing shortages and lingering COVID.” Niemira acknowledged that it was done as a team committed to bringing the best to the communities NKHS serves.
Commissioner Hawes also noted in her decision letter that, “DMH commends Northeast Kingdom Human Services (NKHS)’ leadership and staff for the excellent work they are doing and expresses sincere appreciation to the agency for its demonstrated commitment to improving the lives of Vermonters with mental health needs in the Northeast Kingdom. DMH would also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge your Board of Directors along with clients and families and to thank them for their participation in the designation process.”
Every four years designated agencies are required to complete the Agency Designation process in compliance with Vermont’s Administrative Rules on Agency Designation. This process is implemented by the Department of Mental Health (DMH) and the Department of Disabilities, Aging, and Independent Living (DAIL). NKHS was last designated in 2018. NKHS has received its Certificate of Agency Designation for the following mental health programs for the next four years: Community Rehabilitation and Treatment, Adult Outpatient Services, Emergency Services, and Children, Youth, and Family Services. The agency received its designation from DAIL for Developmental Services on May 9, 2022. The Vermont Department of Health, Division of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Programs (ADAP) also completed its Preferred Provider review and site visit and determined NKHS is in compliance with the standards for clinical and administrative procedures established by the State on October 1, 2021.
Stavseth, who is originally from Peacham, has been serving as Executive Director for just over a year.
“I grew up here. I love it here and I am committed here,” said Stavseth. He noted the importance of fostering relationships with community stakeholders and partners to further NKHS’ mission and to meet the needs of the region.
“I’m excited about the future and have so appreciated everybody that works here,” he added.
