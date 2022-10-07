NKHS Rights Ship And Receives Full Designation Status
Buy Now

The St. Johnsbury facility for Northeast Kingdom Human Services on Portland Street. (File Photo)

The Vermont Department of Mental Health has completed the redesignation process for Northeast Kingdom Human Services for its mental health services.

NKHS recently received the decision and approval from Department of Mental Health Commissioner Emily Hawes. The agency has been “redesignated with minor deficiencies.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments