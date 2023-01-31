The filing deadline passed on Monday and no candidates emerged to run for a three-year seat on the Lyndon Select Board.
Now the opening will be filled by a write-in candidate.
Incumbent Dan Daley, who is not running for re-election, was disappointed that nobody had emerged yet to replace him.
“I honestly thought that people would step up, I really did,” said Daley, who has served on the board since 2015.
Although no candidate for Select Board will appear on the ballot, board members were hopeful that a community member (or two) would throw their hat in the ring and stage a write-in campaign.
Board member Chris Thompson called the situation a chance for someone to give back to the community.
“I guess it’s unfortunate that the voters won’t have a choice, but it also leaves an opportunity,” Thompson said. “It’s not too late, people can still have a write-in candidate.”
It marks the second election in four years that no candidate has filed to run for a Select Board seat.
The last time was 2019 when Fred Gorham defeated Duane Thompson in a contested write-in race.
The situation reflects a decline in volunteerism which has been accelerated by the pandemic.
Formal volunteering through organizations declined nearly seven percent during COVID, from 30% in 2019 to 23.2% in 2021, according to the latest Volunteerism and Civic Life in America research released last week.
In Lyndon, it has been increasingly difficult to fill openings on elected and appointed boards and committees as older members age out and younger replacements cannot be found.
Daley announced his intention to step down in November so that potential candidates would have ample time to consider a run, gather signatures, and plan a campaign.
However, he said, in the days ahead of this year’s filing deadline “a lot of people I spoke to said ‘I don’t have time to do that.’”
