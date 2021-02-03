No changes were made to the proposed warrant at the White Mountains Regional School District SAU 36 deliberative session on Monday.

The proposed $21.79 million budget and 12 additional warrant articles will be voted on at the annual meeting on March 9.

The deliberative session was lightly attended, with only a handful of people in attendance. No amendments were proposed and only a few questions were asked.

The proposed budget represents a 0.8% decrease from the previous year.

Of the remaining warrant articles, only one impacts the tax rate, a collective bargaining agreement between the school board and the White Mountains Education Association that would increase teacher salaries and benefits by $197,629.

