New Hampshire State Police on Wednesday said no charges will be filed against the man who last week allegedly threatened suicide and made death threats against his neighbors and the Colebrook police chief that prompted a temporary lockdown of the Colebrook town offices.
“The alleged threat was a third-party threat that was not substantiated,” said NHSP Troop F Lt. Commander Gary Prince. “The individual in question had some mental health issues and charges will not be filed.”
Because the man, of Columbia, was not charged, police did not release his name.
A few minutes before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, Colebrook police received a call in reference to a male subject who was threatening to kill himself and his neighbors, said Colebrook Police Chief Paul Rella.
The man allegedly ended up threatening to kill Rella and NHSP Trooper Kieran Fagan.
“As soon as the trooper who was investigating the case heard about the threats, he called me right away,” said Rella. “I made the town manager aware of the threat against me. I was not at the police station at the time, and [the manager] decided to lock down the town offices and highway garage.”
New Colebrook Town Manager James O’Gorman acted swiftly, said Rella.
Because the threat was made in Columbia, NHSP took the lead in investigating.
“After the threat was made, I assisted State Police with monitoring the area,” said Rella. “We had a handle on it and it came to an end the best way it could.”
The man, who was known to police, was taken into custody a few hours later, transported to the state hospital in Concord, and released within 24 hours.
To his knowledge, Rella said he believes the man does not own any firearms.
He noted the distinction under law between a direct threat made by someone to another person and an indirect threat regarding an individual that is made to a third party and not to directly to the individual.
“Basically, when somebody makes an indirect threat it’s really not a chargeable offense, unless the threat is directed at the individual being threatened directly,” said Rella. “We have to follow the law and constitutional rights. We typically never charge anyone with criminal threatening that’s third party, and basically that’s what this was. He told a family what he was going to do and they reported it, which they should have.”
It’s not the first time the Colebrook town offices have had to go into lockdown from threats.
“A few years ago, there were bomb threats and we had to lock down the town,” said Rella.
He spoke of the changing nature of policing and the increase in recent years in the number of those with mental health issues that police now encounter.
“It’s 30 percent of what we deal with and it never used to be that way,” said Rella.
