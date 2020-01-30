Littleton:No Coronavirus Test Results Yet; State Says Results Likely Today

Littleton Regional Healthcare (File Photo)

LITTLETON — Although it was expected the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would release their results by Tuesday or Wednesday on a White Mountain School student being tested for coronavirus, those results will likely come today.

“I think they are just so overwhelmed,” Jake Leon, spokesman for the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, said Wednesday afternoon. “Hopefully, we will have something new we can release [today] as soon as possible.”

