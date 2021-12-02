Changing the PreK-12 Cabot School’s educational structure would not lead to any substantial cost savings for taxpayers.
That’s the message the school’s board of directors took from a series of informational spreadsheets presented to the board by Michael Concessi, Caledonia Central Supervisory Union’s director of finance and operations, and Superintendent Mark Tucker on Nov. 22 during their regular meeting.
“There are not any surprises from what we’ve understood all along about potential savings from shutting down [and tuitioning out] particular grade levels,” Tucker began. “But from a financial perspective, we have done a much deeper dive into where we could make savings.”
“I don’t want people to get all alarmed: this is not a decision-making discussion — it’s an informational discussion,” he added.
Concessi and Tucker spent just over 30 minutes walking the board members, including student representatives, through the spreadsheets and fielding their questions and comments. The spreadsheets laid out the cost to educate Cabot’s present-day population of students in the current K-12 structure, against a K-6 structure, a K-8 structure, or shutting down the school and tuitioning out all the students’ educations.
While a last-minute article asking to close Cabot’s high school was petitioned onto the annual school district warning in 2019 and failed to get enough support to pass, the threat still looms in the board and administration’s memory.
Cabot School has frequently struggled to pass a budget, including having to hold three separate votes on their $3 million FY22 budget earlier this year — all after the board went through and whittled down four initial public drafts. However, a legislative amendment signed into law on June 7 of this year put a two-year moratorium on the excess spending penalty, a double-tax that has plagued small, rural schools — and Cabot’s voters — for years.
Cabot currently has 25 PreK students, 110 K-8 students and 38 9-12th grade students.
Despite the moratorium on the penalty, Cabot’s board — and the CCSU administration — has moved forward on searching for ways to both improve opportunities for the school’s students, as well as look to what the numbers could show regarding the school’s structure.
Cabot School Financial Details
While the total FY22 budget for the current K-12 structure comes to around $3.265 million, projected numbers on a K-8 structure show just over $70,000 in savings, which Concessi and board members noted was well within the margin of error.
When towns choose to send particular grades to nearby schools, such as St. Johnsbury Academy, their taxpayers must pay tuition for those students — which can often be higher than the cost of educating the students in question locally. Concessi showed the board that the total cost of tuitioning out students in grades nine through 12 at a price of $18,500 per student ate up the savings from reducing teachers and staff in a K-8 model.
A K-6 structure showed even fewer savings on the current budget, and eliminating the school’s operations entirely would likely cost over what is being spent currently.
“Shutting it all down and tuitioning out all the students doesn’t save money,” said Concessi.
Tucker and Concessi noted that coming up with financial projections for particular structural options is a complicated process.
“One of the areas we really struggled with is: what is a reasonable representation of costs that we can’t put a firm fix on until we’re in that situation where we have x number of students being tuitioned out to x number of schools — the [school] identities of which we don’t know yet,” Tucker said.
Board Reaction
“The dollars and cents are one thing here, but I think it’s worth repeating that every time we start talking about a change in school structure, there also is the impact on the families who are reliant on having a community-based school,” noted Board Chair Rory Thibault, referring to the cost burden of having to transport kids to other area schools.
Superintendent Tucker clarified for board members that the administration does not think it’s a good idea to close down Cabot School.
“We did this as a thought exercise,” he said. “The economic impact of closing the school, and Rory can speak more eloquently to that, but … you’re going to have people moving out of town. That’s not a sustainable option to maintain a thriving community.”
“I think we’d have a few farms left and tumbleweeds,” replied Thibault.
“It’s really good to have this data,” said newer board member, Ellen Cairns. “I’m definitely not in favor of closing any part of the school, but this can help us to defend our choices.”
“I also think it would be somewhat foolish to undertake a radical structural change in light of a looming or likely change in the education finance system,” added Thibault. “What people are looking for may come in one form or another by changing that.”
School board member, Michael Taub then chimed in.
“I guess it’s not surprising in some of the models that there’s not much difference — it just costs a certain amount to educate a kid,” he said. “Changing whether we do it here or at someone else’s school obviously doesn’t have a huge impact, but the impact of not having the school in the community is really hard to measure. And also the loss of control on how the kids are educated can certainly be a significant thing.”
“I’m glad you did this work, it’s good to have it and certainly it’s good to have when we’re trying to talk to people about keeping the school a K-12, which is what I would want,” Taub added.
The next Cabot School board meeting is planned for Dec. 27 at 6 p.m. At that meeting, Tucker and Concessi hope to discuss both the results of the FY21 audit, as well as a potential first draft of Cabot School’s FY23 budget.
