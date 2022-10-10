MONTPELIER — Vermont State College System officials sought to reassure students and the wider communities that no decisions have yet been made about significant campus building changes.
That message was delivered on Sept. 30 in a pair of emails from Chancellor Sophie Zdatny and Dr. Parwinder Grewal, the president of the NVU, Vermont Technical College and Castleton, who hoped to dispel rumors spawned from well-intentioned but inaccurate information shared at student government events on the campuses that will from the new Vermont State University (VTSU) next year. Parwinder will be the inaugural president VTSU, which will be formed by those three institutions.
In response to the concerns generated by the situation, Dr. Grewal wrote, “The information shared was inaccurate and not reflective of the careful transformation work that is being done around facilities.”
“To reiterate, no decisions have been made about the buildings on our campuses. The transformation plan is dependent on our five main campuses, Castleton, Johnson, Lyndon, Randolph, and Williston remaining open,” stressed Grewal, adding, “I am committed to creating vibrant and community-centered campuses for VTSU.”
By the end of the transformation process, VTSU will stand alongside the only other independent institution of higher learning operated by the VSCS, the Community College of Vermont, also a statewide system with locations across Vermont as well as a robust online learning platform, which the new VTSU will also offer to extend opportunities, he vowed.
Expanding opportunities for students while achieving fiscal sustainability are the twin thrusts of the transformation process, which was ignited by the near closure several years back under Zdatny’s predecessor, who called for the shuttering of both campuses of NVU and the Randolph campus of Vermont Tech in the early days of the pandemic, when millions in student room and board payments had to be refunded and the already fragile system plunged into fiscal crisis.
VTSU will officially commence on July 1, 2023, meaning the final academic year for NVU, Vermont Tech and Castleton is now underway. The first-ever incoming class for VTSU will arrive late next summer.
According to Grewal‘s Sept. 30 communication, “The transformation facilities committee is working on a plan that involves a variety of ideas for our buildings — from leasing to selling to replacing to removing to rebuilding and transforming. This process will take several years. Any plans that involve our Vermont State buildings will come before me as president and the Vermont State University cabinet before decisions are made.”
“You should also know that buildings that were mentioned as a possibility for divestment are not connected to program closures. Ultimately, if a building is selected for divestment, programs located in that building would be moved to another space on campus through a process of needs assessment, renovation, and relocation,” Grewal noted. “However, as stated before, no decisions have been made at this time and all elements are purely conceptual. Space divestment is a serious matter that will take thorough investigation and is a normal process for any university.”
He concluded his email to the campuses stating, “I will stay in close communication with you as we move forward through this process. Rest assured that we need to have thorough conversations about the possibilities for some of our buildings to arrive at the best use of our spaces.”
Grewal also shared the Chancellor’s message to the community “Regarding Assessment of Facilities at Vermont State University.”
Zdatny began, “Over the past few days, information was shared with students at student government events across our campuses. While this information was shared with the best intentions of transparency and to answer questions students had about campus changes, the information shared was not accurate and does not represent the careful facilities planning that is underway at this point in the transformation process. I want to take a moment to apologize for the concern and upset this misinformation has caused.”
“To be clear, at this point, the Board of Trustees has made no decision about divestment of significant buildings across campuses. A key pillar of the transformation plan is that the five main campuses, Castleton, Johnson, Lyndon, Randolph, and Williston will remain open,” she stressed.
Zdatny went on, “What the transformation must reflect is a rightsizing of our physical spaces to reflect the needs of our students, employees, and communities now and in the future. We know that we have more space than we need, classrooms that go unused for significant percentages of the week, and facilities that sorely need upgrading.”
“To achieve a successful transformation, some of our physical spaces will need to change through renovation, replacement, or possible divestment; however, these changes will be thoroughly vetted with an eye to our academic needs,” she said.
To date, Zdatny shared:
• The facilities transformation team has completed a space utilization analysis to: examine our current spaces and the condition of those spaces determine the construction and renovation ages of each space analyze how often they are utilized for academic purposes evaluate the condition of technology in those spaces, and determine the capital investment needs.
The chancellor continued, stating, “This evaluation was presented to the Board in December 2021. Since that time, the facilities transformation team has been working to identify buildings that could potentially be sold, re-purposed, leased to businesses or other partners, or have other possible uses.”
“It is critical that we have these conversations about our spaces as we must consider ways to improve our use of space; however, I want to stress again that no decision about any of these spaces has been made. All conversations are conceptual,” Zdatny wrote.
She said, “Going forward, the facilities transformation team will continue their analysis and will work closely with President Grewal, the Vermont State University cabinet, the Chancellor’s Office, and the Board of Trustees.
Facilities Update At Recent Trustees’ Retreat
The Board of Trustees of the VSCS was given a number of presentations at its annual retreat, held in late September.
Minutes from the facilities update note:
• Academic space utilization at Vermont State University campuses is roughly 30%. Should be closer to 65%
• To maintain existing conditions, $8.4 million of Capital Investment is needed. Currently spending $2 - $3 million
• Divestment of underused assets is necessary to: Generate revenue; Reduce expenses; Make existing space feel utilized and more alive
• 25-30% Cost reduction requires about 35% reduction of square footage through a combination of cut and build back.
