Winners of the Junior Division (ages 10 and 11) at the 2023 State 4-H Horse Quiz Bowl, April 1 in Castleton, proudly show off their ribbons. Front row (left to right): Alexandria Ryan, Hubbardton; Graham Robinson, Underhill; Lucia Stubbins, Rutland Town; Josie Kascha-Hare, Milton; and Kinzi Grindle, St. Albans. Back row: Iris Bassett, New Haven; Mackynzie Tattersall, West Burke; Breeana Garcia, Woodsville, New Hampshire; Jaida Jenkin, Wheelock; and Kaylee Demars, St. Johnsbury.
8- and 9-year-olds age group at the April 1 State 4-H Horse Quiz Bowl in Castleton were: Front row (left to right): Nora Kidder, Cambridge; Kelsey Davis, Clarendon; Micah Burdo, St. Albans; Jude Badillo, Rutland; and Saige Prisco, Milton. Back row: Anna Campopiano, Mount Holly; Isla Beattie, Danville; Leighann Judd, Wolcott; Jenna Pikkarainen, East Wallingford; and Thea Chase, Mount Holly.
Winners of the Junior Division (ages 10 and 11) at the 2023 State 4-H Horse Quiz Bowl, April 1 in Castleton, proudly show off their ribbons. Front row (left to right): Alexandria Ryan, Hubbardton; Graham Robinson, Underhill; Lucia Stubbins, Rutland Town; Josie Kascha-Hare, Milton; and Kinzi Grindle, St. Albans. Back row: Iris Bassett, New Haven; Mackynzie Tattersall, West Burke; Breeana Garcia, Woodsville, New Hampshire; Jaida Jenkin, Wheelock; and Kaylee Demars, St. Johnsbury.
8- and 9-year-olds age group at the April 1 State 4-H Horse Quiz Bowl in Castleton were: Front row (left to right): Nora Kidder, Cambridge; Kelsey Davis, Clarendon; Micah Burdo, St. Albans; Jude Badillo, Rutland; and Saige Prisco, Milton. Back row: Anna Campopiano, Mount Holly; Isla Beattie, Danville; Leighann Judd, Wolcott; Jenna Pikkarainen, East Wallingford; and Thea Chase, Mount Holly.
CASTLETON — There was no fooling around at the 2023 State 4-H Horse Quiz Bowl on April 1 as 57 4-H’ers competed for top 10 placements in their age divisions.
The annual event, sponsored by University of Vermont (UVM) Extension 4-H, took place at Castleton University. In addition to the quiz bowl competition, many 4-H’ers also donated decorated cakes and cupcakes for a silent auction.
The top scorers in each age group earned a colored rosette ribbon. Placements were as follows:
JUNIORS (8-9): Nora Kidder, Cambridge (first); Kelsey Davis, Clarendon (second); Micah Burdo, St. Albans (third); Jude Badillo, Rutland (fourth); Saige Prisco, Milton (fifth); Anna Campopiano, Mount Holly (sixth); Isla Beattie, Danville (seventh); Leighann Judd, Wolcott (eighth); Jenna Pikkarainen, East Wallingford (ninth); Thea Chase, Mount Holly (10th).
JUNIORS (10-11): Alexandria Ryan, Hubbardton (first); Graham Robinson, Underhill (second); Lucia Stubbins, Rutland Town (third); Josie Kascha-Hare, Milton (fourth); Kinzi Grindle, St. Albans (fifth); Iris Bassett, New Haven (sixth); Mackynzie Tattersall, West Burke (seventh); Breeana Garcia, Woodsville, New Hampshire (eighth); Jaida Jenkin, Wheelock (ninth); Kaylee Demars, St. Johnsbury (10th).
Moderators included 4-H teens Chloe Barewicz, Jericho, and Amie Thurston, West Rutland, and adult volunteers Jessica Bachmann-Lertola, Ira; Jolene Fontaine, Jericho; Emily Harvey Lacroix, Barre; and Sue Ouimet, Castleton, all of whom are past state horse quiz bowl team members. Katherine Stone, St. Johnsbury, also served as a moderator. Mary Fay, Westford, was the contest coordinator.
For more information about the Vermont 4-H horse program and events, contact Wendy Sorrell, UVM Extension 4-H livestock educator, at wendy.sorrell@uvm.edu.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.