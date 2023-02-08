No Injuries After Bomb Threat Prompts Evacuation At Walmart

Littleton police responded to a bomb threat at Walmart Wednesday morning. The store was evacuated and swept by police for any an devices or danger. The threat, among several made across New Hampshire and in the nation, turned out to be a hoax. (Photo contributed by the Littleton Police Department)

LITTLETON — Wednesday morning marked a first for Littleton — shoppers in Walmart evacuated after a bomb threat, which was part of a larger group of threats made at Walmart stores across the state and nation.

“It fits the pattern of hoaxes that are happening countrywide,” said Littleton Deputy Police Chief James Gardiner. “Obviously, we treat everything as if it’s real and make sure everyone’s safe.”

