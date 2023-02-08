No Injuries After Bomb Threat Prompts Evacuation At Walmart

Littleton police responded to a bomb threat at Walmart Wednesday morning. The store was evacuated and swept by police for any an devices or danger. The threat, among several made across New Hampshire and in the nation, turned out to be a hoax. (Photo contributed by the Littleton Police Department)
LITTLETON — Wednesday morning marked a first for Littleton — shoppers in Walmart evacuated after a bomb threat, which was part of a larger group of threats made at Walmart stores across the state and nation.
“It fits the pattern of hoaxes that are happening countrywide,” said Littleton Deputy Police Chief James Gardiner. “Obviously, we treat everything as if it’s real and make sure everyone’s safe.”
The call came in at 8:56 a.m. and prompted Littleton police to survey the store for any devices or dangers.
“The store was evacuated prior to our arrival,” said Gardiner. “We made sure they were evacuated, set up a perimeter around the store, and eventually we went in and just swept the store for any possible threats.
The process lasted an hour.
It’s assumed that store staff coordinated the evacuation.
Little Fire Rescue assisted to help close the area as those evacuated were directed across the access road by the Shaw’s supermarket parking lot.
“[LFR] had asked if it was okay to tell them what it was, “said Gardiner. “We didn’t have an issue with it at that point. I don’t believe they knew it was a bomb threat when they were evacuated.”
No injuries were reported.
“Everything went pretty smoothly,” said Gardiner.
It wasn’t entirely uncharted waters for Littleton police.
“It’s not the first time we’ve been swatted, so to speak, as far as a hoax call that would require a lot of response,” said Gardiner. “But it’s the first one I know of at Walmart, and I think the first bomb threat as far as swatting.”
There were other such hoaxes in New Hampshire on Wednesday morning, and Gardiner said Littleton police just learned from a regional law enforcement intelligence meeting on Tuesday that something was going around.
Littleton police gave what they learned at the scene and from further investigation to the law enforcement intelligence cell for New Hampshire, the one agency that collects everything police obtain from such incidents, he said.
“But there’s not a lot to go on,” said Gardiner. “Someone makes the phone call. They could be from anywhere.”
And the swatter making the call doesn’t need much information about Walmart, he said.
Gardiner said he was happy with the Littleton police response.
“They did a good job,” he said. “They got there quickly, made sure everyone was safe, and methodically checked the whole building.”
