A car and snowmobile collided Feb. 15 in Newport resulting in vehicle damage and no injuries.
Vermont State Police said 32-year-old Michael Fontaine was traveling on Lake Road around 2:30 p.m. when 39-year-old Aaron Martin entered the roadway, failing to yield to oncoming traffic. The two collided causing front left-side damage to Fontaine’s car and front right damage to the snowmobile.
