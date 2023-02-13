No Injuries From Two Snowmobile Crashes In North Country

PITTSBURG, N.H. — No injuries were reported in February 12 snowmobile crashes in Pittsburg and Colebrook.
Pittsburg: Rescue personnel, along with N.H. Fish and Game Department conservation officers, responded at about 11:47 a.m. to Corridor Trail 112 in Pittsburg for a report of a head-on crash about two miles west of Route 3 on Corridor Trail 112.
Initially both parties were believed to be injured. The first male operator involved was Gary Ribeck, of Thomaston, Connecticut. The second operator was identified as a 15-year-old male from North Troy, Vt. Investigation showed the juvenile male was traveling east on Corridor Trail 112 when he failed to negotiate an icy corner in the trail, causing him to cross over to the left side of the trail and crash into Ribeck, who was traveling west.
Ribeck was evaluated by 45th Parallel EMS and was found to have no injuries. Both snowmobiles sustained heavy damage; Ribeck’s was found to be inoperable, while the juvenile male was able to slowly ride his damaged snowmobile to the trailhead.
Colebrook: At approximately 4 p.m., conservation officers and rescue personnel were called to a second snowmobile crash in Colebrook, on Corridor Trail 18, about 1.5 miles from Fish Hatchery Road. Investigation showed a male operator, Ryan Foster of Moretown was traveling east on Corridor Trail 18 when he failed to negotiate an uphill right-hand turn causing him to cross over to the left side of the trail and collide with a snowmobile being operated by Ricky Poulin of Colebrook.
Poulin was on the correct side of the trail and was not deemed at fault. Both parties sustained no injuries and declined medical treatment. The snowmobiles sustained minor damage and were able to be driven out under their own power.
These investigations are ongoing but conservation officers stated the cause for both crashes appears to be from the operators’ failure to keep right and reduce speed to avoid a collision.
