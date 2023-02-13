No Injuries From Two Snowmobile Crashes In North Country

45th Parallel EMS (Contributed by https://colebrooknh.org/local-departments/45th-parallel)

PITTSBURG, N.H. — No injuries were reported in February 12 snowmobile crashes in Pittsburg and Colebrook.

Pittsburg: Rescue personnel, along with N.H. Fish and Game Department conservation officers, responded at about 11:47 a.m. to Corridor Trail 112 in Pittsburg for a report of a head-on crash about two miles west of Route 3 on Corridor Trail 112.

