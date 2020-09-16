A car rolled on Interstate 93 in Waterford on Wednesday morning ending up on its roof in the left lane of the road, but the driver was not hurt.

Police say Peter Davenport, 30, of Killington, was wearing a seat belt when he lost control of a 2020 Subaru Forester. The car was totaled in the crash, according to Trooper Jason Schlesinger.

