A car rolled on Interstate 93 in Waterford on Wednesday morning ending up on its roof in the left lane of the road, but the driver was not hurt.
Police say Peter Davenport, 30, of Killington, was wearing a seat belt when he lost control of a 2020 Subaru Forester. The car was totaled in the crash, according to Trooper Jason Schlesinger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.