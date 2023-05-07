No Injuries In Lisbon School Fire Call May 7, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Lisbon Regional Middle High School #filephoto Buy Now Lisbon Fire EMS Ambulance #filephoto Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LISBON — No injuries were reported following a fire call at Lisbon Regional School last week.The Lisbon Fire Department was summoned to the high school at around 3 p.m. May 3 for reports of smoke in the area of the school nurse’s office.First arriving crews found moderate smoke conditions on the first floor, and determined the cause was a rooftop air conditioning unit, which was blowing smoke into the building through the air ducts. The AC unit was shut off and the smoke was cleared. No damage was reported.LFD was assisted by Littleton, Landaff, Sugar Hill and Bath Fire, Lisbon Life Squad, Lisbon Police and the Grafton County Sheriff’s Office. More from this section +5 This Week In Local History, May 7-13 +2 No Injuries In Lisbon School Fire Call Burke Real Estate Boom Bumps Big Increase In Property Values 