No Injuries In Multi-vehicle Moose Collisions
Fish & Wildlife cautions drivers that moose are more likely to be crossing roadways at this time of year, especially after dark or early in the morning. (VTF&W photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — A tractor-trailer collision with a moose in the early morning of Sept. 26 led to a secondary collision with the animal on I-91 in St. Johnsbury.

The tractor-trailer operator, Todd Rivers, 51, of Sheffield was traveling south on I-91 at approximately 3 a.m. when the moose entered the roadway and was struck. Rivers continued along before coming to a position of controlled rest before Exit 22.

