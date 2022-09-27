No Injuries In Multi-vehicle Moose Collisions

ST. JOHNSBURY — A tractor-trailer collision with a moose in the early morning of Sept. 26 led to a secondary collision with the animal on I-91 in St. Johnsbury.
The tractor-trailer operator, Todd Rivers, 51, of Sheffield was traveling south on I-91 at approximately 3 a.m. when the moose entered the roadway and was struck. Rivers continued along before coming to a position of controlled rest before Exit 22.
The moose remained on the interstate in the right lane, and several minutes after the initial collision, a vehicle operated by Ryan Devaney, 39, of Andover, Mass. veered to avoid hitting the animal, but not in time. Police say his 2016 Ford Escape flipped onto its side, sliding to a position of uncontrolled rest. Delaney escaped uninjured, but his 2016 Ford Escape was totaled. Rivers’ 2012 Kenworth TT sustained extensive front-end damage and was towed. Conditions were that of rain and fog at the time.
State Police were assisted on the scene by St. Johnsbury Fire Department and the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.