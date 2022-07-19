RV FIRE: No injuries were reported in a Sunday fire that damaged this recreational vehicle at Harvey's Lake in West Barnet. It broke out at noon. A fire coming from the hood was caused by leaves from most likely a squirrel, said Gary Ducott, who stopped to render aid. The RV had a Littleton N.H. registration, he added. (Contributed photo by Gary Ducott)
RV FIRE: No injuries were reported in a Sunday fire that damaged this recreational vehicle at Harvey's Lake in West Barnet. It broke out at noon. A fire coming from the hood was caused by leaves from most likely a squirrel, said Gary Ducott, who stopped to assist. Leaves are visible in front of the RV, which according to Ducott had a Littleton N.H. registration. (Contributed photo by Gary Ducott)
RV FIRE: No injuries were reported in a Sunday fire that damaged this recreational vehicle at Harvey's Lake in West Barnet. It broke out at noon. A fire coming from the hood was caused by leaves from most likely a squirrel, said Gary Ducott, who stopped to render aid. The RV had a Littleton N.H. registration, he added. (Contributed photo by Gary Ducott)
RV FIRE: No injuries were reported in a Sunday fire that damaged this recreational vehicle at Harvey's Lake in West Barnet. It broke out at noon. A fire coming from the hood was caused by leaves from most likely a squirrel, said Gary Ducott, who stopped to assist. Leaves are visible in front of the RV, which according to Ducott had a Littleton N.H. registration. (Contributed photo by Gary Ducott)
No injuries were reported in a Sunday fire that damaged a recreational vehicle at Harvey’s Lake in West Barnet. The fire broke out around noon and was likely caused by leaves under the hood, likely from a squirrel, said Gary Ducott, who stopped to render aid. No one was injured.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.