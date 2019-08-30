Ian Bissonnette, 19, of Derby was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Lyndon Aug. 21, police say.
According to Vermont State Police, Bissonnette hydroplaned while traveling on I-91 and was unable to maintain control of his vehicle. The vehicle struck the guardrail on the overpass bridge near mile marker 136, coming to a position of rest in the south travel lane facing east. No injuries were reported in the incident.
