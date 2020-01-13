ST. JOHNSBURY — No injuries were reported in a Saturday morning one-vehicle accident that left a 1996 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck up on it side.
The mishap occurred at the intersection of the Exit 22 northbound off ramp, and Hospital Drive. An investigation by Vermont State Police found that Robert Chaplin, 25, of Hardwick, failed to stop for the stop sign at the end of the off ramp. The vehicle continued through the intersection and struck a guardrail before rolling onto its passenger side. It sustained minor damage but was towed from the scene due to a myriad of legal and equipment issues, said police.
