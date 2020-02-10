St. Johnsbury resident Genevieve Whitaker, 59, reportedly crashed on I-91 near Ryegate Jan. 20.
Vermont State Police said Whitaker collided with a deer around 5:15 p.m. The vehicle sustained moderate front and undercarriage damage and had to be towed from the scene. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
What about the deer?
