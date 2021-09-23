No Jail Time For Sexual Assault On A Child At Fold Family Ministries

An Indiana woman will likely serve no jail time for sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Lyndon as part of her “walk with Jesus.”
Katie M. Sollars, 25, of Lafeyette, Ind., pleaded guilty in Caledonia Superior Court Wednesday to sexual assault on a child under the age of 16 and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent in exchange for a 3-5 year sentence - all suspended - and seven years of probation and a $500 fine. Two other charges of repeated sexual assault and second-degree unlawful restraint on a victim under the age of 18 were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Caledonia Superior Court
Sollars was working as a counselor at “The Fold Family Ministries” at 949 McGoff Hill Road in Lyndon in March of 2019 when she engaged in sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl she was counseling and then fled the facility in a stolen car with the victim.
According to court documents, Sollars snuck out of the facility with her victim in the middle of the night after disabling the alarm system on the building and stealing a car.
Sollars then sent a text message to “The Fold” staff members explaining her actions.
“I am leaving tonight to be faithful in my walk with Jesus,” wrote Sollars, according to the police report. “I am being obedient to my King and fulfilling the role I have been chosen for. I am taking (the victim) as this is her fate in Christ. She is willing to take responsibility for her part in this; as am I…I will take good care of her. I promise. The Lord is faithful.”
Police said Sollars later returned the girl to The Fold after being contacted by telephone.
The plea agreement requires that Sollars register as a sex offender and undergo a pre-sentencing investigation and a psycho-sexual evaluation before sentencing. Sollars will only face possible jail time if she violates the terms of the plea agreement negotiated with the state by St. Johnsbury defense attorney Corby A. Gary.
Before reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors, Sollars had been facing a possible sentence of up to 52 years in prison and $86,000 in fines.
The Fold, which is no longer in operation, was a longstanding, non-profit, faith-based, residential Christian program for at-risk teens and young adults ages 13-17.
The victim told police she had multiple sexual encounters with Sollars in their bedrooms at The Fold over a two-week period and investigators say handwritten notes from Sollars to the girl corroborated the victim’s statement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.