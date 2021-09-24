Friday’s decision by the Vermont Supreme Court prohibiting the use of evidence seized by federal agents in state court is being welcomed by some in the Northeast Kingdom.
“It’s a big deal,” said St. Johnsbury Defense Attorney David Sleigh. “I completely welcome this ruling.”
But others are not so sure.
“The practical effect of the decision reminds me of the saying, ‘Be careful what you wish for, lest it might come true,’” said Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi.
The Supreme Court ruled Friday that a Vermont couple cannot be prosecuted in state court for drug violations with evidence seized by a U.S. Border Patrol agent.
The court, in a 3-2 decision, said the federal law used by the Border Patrol to search the Vermont car after it was stopped during a roving patrol just south of the Canadian border in August of 2018 did not comply with the state constitutional guarantee against unreasonable searches.
“Evidence obtained in violation of the Vermont Constitution may not be admitted at trial in a state prosecution because such evidence ‘eviscerates our most sacred rights, impinges on individual privacy, perverts our judicial process, distorts any notion of fairness, and encourages official misconduct,’” said the majority decision, written by Justice William Cohen, who was citing an earlier case.
The decision sends the criminal cases against Brandi-Lena Butterfield and Phillip Walker-Brazie, both of Richford, back to the lower court for reconsideration. Neither David Sleigh nor Vince Illuzzi is involved in the underlying case.
Sleigh said that before Friday’s ruling, federal agents complying with federal constitutional provisions were able to seize evidence that state law enforcement officers operating under state constitutional principles could not.
“I’ve been trying to put limitations on federal law enforcement of state crimes for a long time,” said Sleigh “It’s been a struggle. The border is awash with roaming border patrols and now they’re not going to be able to affect unlawful search and seizures and prosecute Vermont citizens as a result…The big bonus is the state no longer has all the federal authorities providing them illegally seized evidence on a silver platter.”
But Illuzzi said that while the supreme court’s decision appears to be a good one at the state level, there will likely be negative consequences for defendants in a similar situation in the future.
“These cases generally end up in state court because the federal authorities decline to prosecute - often because they involve smaller quantities of the drugs seized,” said Illuzzi. “The upshot is that more of these cases will end up in federal court where the penalties are more severe and there is a greater ability to hold individuals in pre-trial detention.”
“Vermont spends substantial financial resources in diverting prosecutions and instead focusing on rehabilitation,” said Illuzzi. “I’m not sure federal law is as progressive as Vermont law - at least at this point in our history.”
Illuzzi then cited a case he prosecuted in the 1990s about a man apprehended by U. S. Customs agents at the Canaan Port of Entry for transporting five pounds of marijuana hidden in a pick-up truck.
“The U. S. Attorney’s office declined to prosecute because of the quantity involved, so the case ended up in Essex County,” said Illuzzi. “We prosecuted the case, using almost exclusively U. S. Border Patrol and U. S. Customs agents and obtained a guilty verdict. But the verdict was later set aside and at that point, the U. S. Attorney’s office took the case and the individual ended up with about 5 years in jail. If he had remained in the Vermont court system he would have served at the most one year.”
The underlying case began in August of 2018 when U.S. Border Patrol agent Jeffery Vining, who was conducting a roving patrol on Vermont Route 105 in the town of Jay just south of the Canadian border, saw a vehicle he considered to be suspicious.
Vining stopped the car, which was being driven by Butterfield. Walker-Brazie was a passenger.
The agent allegedly smelled unburned marijuana. He asked for permission to search the vehicle, which was denied. The car was then searched by additional Border Patrol agents using a federal law that allows warrantless searches near the border.
The search discovered marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms. The border agents called the Vermont State Police. The couple was charged with state drug crimes.
Butterfield and Walker-Brazie moved to suppress the evidence seized from their car because their vehicle did not cross the border and Vining knew, based on Butterfield’s registration, that Butterfield lived in Vermont.
The Orleans County State’s Attorney argued the search was legal. The trial court agreed, saying Vining had reasonable suspicion because he observed unusual activity in an area close to the border that has historically been used for smuggling.
In a dissent, Supreme Court Justice Karen Carroll and Harold Eaton said the agent acted properly and the majority decision was “inconsistent with our controlling precedents, as well as the caselaw of most other jurisdictions.”
