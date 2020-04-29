Vermont officials, careful not to celebrate prematurely, reported that there were no new COVID-19 cases identified in the state Tuesday.
This was the first day no new cases had been reported since March 12. There have also been no new deaths in a week since the state reported the 47th death from COVID-19 occurred on April 23.
“That’s great news, but one day doesn’t create a trend,” said Vt. Gov. Phil Scott. “But this is great news again for us and it gives me a little bit of support and comfort in some of the measures we’ll talk about on Friday.”
During a press conference Wednesday, Scott said he anticipates announcing further loosening of the restrictions put in place over the last month to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“We are going to keep watching the data and the science and make our decisions based on that; not on public pressure, and the public pressure is immense,” added Scott. “From my standpoint I’ll take the pressure but what I can’t take is looking into the eyes of a family member who has been harmed in some way or loss due to the action that we took.”
In order to support the steady loosening of social and business restrictions in the state, Scott, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine and State Epidemiologist Patsy Kelso, Ph.D., unveiled new efforts the state is making to ramp up the state’s testing and contact tracing capacity in the days and weeks ahead.
Levine said the goal is for Vermont to be able to test up to 1,000 people per day in the near future. This would represent about a tripling of the average number of tests taken in recent days. Kelso outlined an anticipated increase in the state’s ability to conduct contact tracing with any future positive cases and foresaw an ability to handle 900 cases per week, should it become necessary, through the addition of staff and the deployment of messaging technology the health department team intends to utilize.
All three explained that the more extensive testing and contact tracing will support steps to reopen Vermont and get the economy up and running again by being able to identify and isolate cases before they have the chance to spread and affect a wider swath of the population. They compared the strategy to fighting a forest fire by identifying hot embers early, surrounding them and preventing them from spreading. This testing and contact tracing capacity was something that was unavailable to Vermont in the early days of the virus’ spread 6 weeks ago or so.
Levine said the increased testing capacity will predominantly be targeted to specific sections of the population, particularly health care workers, vulnerable populations, people living in group settings and people who have had close contact with people known to be infected. There would also be the implementation of periodic testing across certain groups with exposure risks, like prison populations and others.
Kelso said the contact tracing team currently in place is about 50 people strong and she has hopes to be able to add to another 40-50 members should the need arise.
This increased testing and tracing capacity would also be essential to combat a possible second wave, as has been raised as a possibility by health experts discussing potential national trends.
Town by Town Accounting
Also during the press conference Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith indicated AHS and the Health Department were reviewing the town by town accounting and map the state unveiled on Monday. The plan was to update that report each week and they intend to refine the map and potentially provide more data to state residents. The first version made no distinction between 0 cases and up to 5 cases within a town.
“We are refining the map,” said Smith. “We are also looking at how we can refine the 0-6 [case count category] so that we can give people at least an indication of whether there’s been a case within a town so maybe if there isn’t a 0. Where we may not be able to do that is in Essex County, but we will check that out, because it’s so small a population.”
Vermont’s Numbers
Vermont’s case count remains at 862 people who have tested positive, 11 hospitalized with another 15 in hospitals under investigation.
Expanded Testing Coming To North County
New Hampshire health officials announced an effort to expand testing across the state through the creation of 5 community-based, drive-through testing locations, including one in Lancaster. Health officials stated the goal of the new testing program is to “increase availability of testing throughout the State to ensure that any resident who is experiencing a symptom or symptoms of COVID-19 will get tested.”
The new testing sites were expected to be operation on Wednesday. The testing is available to NH residents whose health care provider requests it.
New Hampshire’s Numbers
On Wednesday NH announced 50 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 2054. There were also six additional deaths, bringing that number to 66 COVID-19 related deaths. 107 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Hampshire.
